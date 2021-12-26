ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon dad claims ‘Let’s go Brandon’ during NORAD call was a joke

By Kathianne Boniello
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

An Oregon dad who told President Biden “Let’s go Brandon” during the annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking phone call claims he used the coded vulgarity as “a joke,” according to a report.

The anti-Biden phrase has become popular in conservative circles as a stand-in for “F— Joe Biden,” but Jared Schmeck, 35, said he meant “no disrespect” to the president when he snuck the slogan in during the final seconds of the Friday call.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” the father of four told the Oregonian.

“Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon,” Schmeck said at the end of the call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7EwK_0dVz2Zdg00
Jaared Schmeck said he told President Joe Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” on a NORAD call as a joke.

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” was the president’s cringeworthy answer.

Schmeck posted video of his end of the call on YouTube, during which it appeared the connection was breaking up at the end of the exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzMuR_0dVz2Zdg00
“Let’s go Brandon” is a tongue-in-cheek insult of President Joe Biden epithet used in conservative circles.

“I thought it would be automated. We just waited on hold and then they answered,” he told the Oregonian. “And I thought, ‘wow, this is real.’”

The dad smiled throughout the exchange, laughing when the president asked what he wanted for Christmas.

“Maybe a quiet night,” he said, chuckling as he sat in what appeared to be a child’s bedroom.

“Lots of luck, Dad,” Biden replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7jJs_0dVz2Zdg00
Jared Schmeck says he doesn’t have anything against Biden but thinks he could be doing a better job.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Schmeck insisted to the newspaper. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner … I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

Schmeck said he “stood 100% behind what I did and what I said,” adding he’s not a supporter of former President Donald Trump but is frustrated with Biden policies such as federal vaccine mandates, along with issues like inflation.

President Biden replied “I agree,” when he heard Oregon dad Jared Schmeck say “let’s go Brandon.”

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” he griped.

The substitute curse first came into use in October, when a TV reporter mistakenly claimed a NASCAR crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon” when they were actually saying “F— Joe Biden.”

Comments / 31

My Mindset
3d ago

Maybe it was meant as a joke, but it came across as an insult….

Reply(1)
11
Country-Girl-27
3d ago

Oh no! Did someone have to face the consequences of their actions? Poor baby.

Reply(5)
11
U.S. POLITICS
PROTESTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Oregonian
