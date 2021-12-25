ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Marvelettes singer Wanda Young dies at 78, remembered for voice, wit

By Duante Beddingfield, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1C1P_0dVz2XsE00
The Marvelettes Motown

Wanda Young, co-lead singer of popular Motown group The Marvelettes, died Dec. 15. She was 78.

Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded "Please Mr. Postman" for Berry Gordy Jr.'s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown's first No. 1 pop hit.

Fellow Motown performers remembered Young for her distinctive voice, wit and stage presence.

"We were kids," Motown singer Carolyn Crawford said, recalling her experiences with Young in the early 1960s. "We did a lot of record hops together, the Marvelettes and the Velvelettes. She was a pleasant, friendly person."

Young was a student at Inkster High School when she replaced original Marvelette Georgia Dobbins, whose parents refused to sign off on her singing career. With all the right elements in place, the troupe scored a deal with Motown in 1961.

In August that year, the label released "Please Mr. Postman," penned by Dobbins, and it steadily climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on December 11, 1961, and remaining atop the R&B chart for seven weeks. Young sang lead on the B-side, the ballad "So Long, Baby."

Motown memories: The Four Tops almost boarded the plane bombed over Lockerbie in 1988

More: Four Tops musical 'I'll Be There' will premiere in Detroit ahead of Broadway run

Two years later, the Beatles would cover "Postman," and in 1975, The Carpenters would take the song to the top spot once again.

“Postman” holds a unique place in music history as Motown’s first chart topper. Young performed background vocals on that first hit, but would sing lead on many subsequent Marvelettes songs, including "The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game," "You’re My Remedy," "I’ll Keep Holding On," "Locking Up My Heart," "Too Many Fish in the Sea," "My Baby Must Be a Magician" and the million-selling gold record "Don’t Mess With Bill," written by Smokey Robinson.

Related: 15 of the best Motown songs you've likely never heard

Robinson produced a solo album for Young in 1970. Motown management, however, felt it would market better as a Marvelettes release and titled it "Return of the Marvelettes," despite no participation from the other group members. The record sold poorly, and in 1972, Young left the label, later recording in the 1980s for Motorcity Records, before reuniting with fellow Marvelette Gladys Horton, who sang lead on "Please Mr. Postman," for the album "Marvelettes Now!"

Horton died in 2011 at 66. The group was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and 2015.

Crawford was part of a March 1990 concert held at Hotel Pontchartrain that featured Young and several more classic Motown performers. Young had endured multiple tragedies and hadn’t performed publicly in several years, Crawford said.

"We hadn’t seen her in so long," Crawford told the Free Press. "And she was going through some rough times. But we all got together and made her up and everything, and she looked so pretty, and that Marvelette came right out of her. I saw the person she was back when we were doing those record hops, and she let us know the Marvelette she still was."

Hitsville transformed: First look at Motown Museum’s new plaza as expansion fund hits $32M

Related: Berry Gordy awarded Kennedy Center Honor as Stevie Wonder performs, Biden salutes Motown

Singer Claudette Robinson, the first female artist signed to the Tamla/Motown label, as part of The Miracles, paid tribute to Young via Twitter:

"A very sad day for our @motown family and music fans all over the world. Wanda was a star on Earth and now she is a star in Heaven. Put on some #Marvelettes and turn it up."

The Motown label also took to Twitter to remember Young:

"We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing. What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Marvelettes singer Wanda Young dies at 78, remembered for voice, wit

Comments / 33

factsnotspin
2d ago

Love the old Motown groups. Todays rappers should seriously sit down and listen to their songs and words. Saw Darlene Love a few years ago. Just awesome.

Reply(1)
13
Rache
2d ago

She had a great voice. RIP. Heaven will enjoy your voice

Reply(1)
17
Cheryl Hegwood
2d ago

Prayers going up and Blessing coming down in Jesus name Amen 🙏🏿 condolences 💐 to the family

Reply
5
Related
wgvunews.org

Mowtown legend Wanda Young has died

One of the stars of Motown records has died. It was announced over the weekend, that singer Wanda Young passed away. Her group The Marvelettes gave Motown its first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. When Motown Records hit the big time…The Marvelettes were there…and so was...
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
musictimes.com

Carlos Marin Dead: II Divo Member Did Something Heartbreaking Before Tragic Passing

Carlos Marin did something shocking - and heartbreaking - before taking his last breath. The music industry dealt another devastating blow after Marin lost his battle against COVID-19. The band members -- Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller - confirmed his tragic passing after the singer contracted the virus and fell ill despite receiving full doses of vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wanda Young
Person
Smokey Robinson
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Music History#The New York Times#Motown Records#Velvelettes#Inkster High School#R B#Beatles#Carpenters
thefocus.news

Was Young Dolph's casket 24k gold? What we know about the funeral

Young Dolph’s funeral took place on 30 November 2021 with rumours circulating that he was laid to rest in a 24-karat gold casket. Are the rumours true?. The most shocking death in the music industry for years came on Wednesday, 17 November 2021, when 36-year-old-rapper Young Dolph was shot dead in Memphis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

328K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy