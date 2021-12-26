Man arrested, considered person of interest in 3 slayings

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A 24-year-old man arrested for a parole violation has been identified as a person of interest in the slayings of a man and two young sons in northern Illinois.

Belvidere police say the Huntley man had spent part of Sunday with Andrew Hintt and the boys, 7-year-old Benjamin and 5-year-old Sebastian. The bodies of Hintt and the boys were found at their Belvidere home Sunday night.

Hintt and his fiancee were the parents of five children, though Benjamin and Sebastian lived with other relatives in the area. An aunt says Hintt regularly saw the boys.

