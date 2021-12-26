ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Man arrested, considered person of interest in 3 slayings

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYQyu_0dVz2UE300

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A 24-year-old man arrested for a parole violation has been identified as a person of interest in the slayings of a man and two young sons in northern Illinois.

Belvidere police say the Huntley man had spent part of Sunday with Andrew Hintt and the boys, 7-year-old Benjamin and 5-year-old Sebastian. The bodies of Hintt and the boys were found at their Belvidere home Sunday night.

Hintt and his fiancee were the parents of five children, though Benjamin and Sebastian lived with other relatives in the area. An aunt says Hintt regularly saw the boys.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

High threat situations now safer for EPD thanks to recent donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says thanks to recent donations, their officers will be little safer tonight. EPD says they’ve invested in special threat ballistic vests and helmets for their officers, which can help protect them from serious threats. According to officials, the extra protection is used when there is an active […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana DNR to campers: Beware of third-party scam

Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating a possible scam involving campsite bookings. The scammer has been fraudulently advertising and renting out campsites to Hoosiers, who then find the site they think they reserved and paid for is not available.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Huntley, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belvidere, IL
Belvidere, IL
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD respond to a shooting near Evansville’s midtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD have responded to a shooting at N Third Ave and W Oregon St. One person has been taken to the hospital, police say. Officials say PIO is staged at Fulton and Columbia. Police ask you to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene. We have crews on […]
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Man took officer’s stun gun before fatal shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a suspect in a domestic violence case took an officer’s stun gun and attempted to use it on him, leading the officer to fire shots that killed him. Police released findings on Monday of their preliminary investigation into the Dec. 7 shooting in which Elizabethtown Police Department […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#Weather#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Former Kentucky sheriff enters guilty plea

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a former sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges connected with providing alcohol to someone underage and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness. Cameron said in a statement that Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a witness and […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana town to seek reimbursement after corncob, hay fire

WINDFALL, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a small central Indiana town plan to seek reimbursement from a straw storage business after fire crews spent weeks fighting a fire smoldering amid corncobs and straw bales. Windfall Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said the smoky fire was first reported Dec. 16 and was still burning over the weekend on […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

State Representative Wendy McNamara discusses bill to protect human trafficking victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – 140 human trafficking cases were reported in Indiana in 2020. Just three years earlier, the National Human Trafficking Hotline says there were only 95 cases. The U.S. State Department calls human trafficking the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the country. Evansville Representative Wendy McNamara spoke to Eyewitness News […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy