Steph Curry Just Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Arizona playing the Phoenix Suns on Christmas.

The Golden State Warriors are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Christmas Day, and during the game Steph Curry did something that he's never done in his entire career.

The two-time MVP scored 20-points for the first time in his career on Christmas.

The Warriors and Suns both came into the game as the two best teams in the entire NBA.

The Suns are 26-5 in their first 31 games of the season, and hold the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are 26-6, and trail them by just a half-game in the standings.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, while the Warriors missed the postseason for the second straight season after five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

