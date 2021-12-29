ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

UPDATE: Victim identified in Christmas day house fire

By Izzy Post
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 9:30 A.M. — The victim of a fatal house fire in Beckley on Christmas Day has been identified.

According to Detective Allard with the Beckley Police Department, the victim was Veronica Ward, 38, of Beckley. The cause of her death was due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update : Monday, December 27, 2021 8:30 A.M . — A house fire on Christmas Day leaves one dead in Beckley.

According to Tim Rock, with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, an adult female died in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

DECEMBER 25, 2021 UPDATE 11:35 P.M.: Fire Crews have cleared the scene as of 10:50 p.m.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Beckley.

According to dispatchers, the fire is near the 300-block of E Street in Beckley.

Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department, and Jan Care are all responding.

It is unknown if anyone was in the house or if there are any injuries at this time.

#Christmas#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Beckley Fire Department
WVNS

WVNS

