Police: Missing Michigan teen could be heading to the Panhandle

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rogers City Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy from Rogers City, Michigan.

Sammy Redfield was last seen getting into a GMC pickup around 12:04 p.m. at Onaway High School on December 22, 2021.

Police said it’s possible Redfield knows the driver and may be headed to Eastpoint, FL, Panama City, FL or Clarksville, TN.

Redfield was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white sneakers and gray or black pants.

If you any information on Redfield’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rogers City Police Department at 989-734-2330.

Sammy Redfield flyer provided by Rogers City Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Gmc#Onaway High School#Rogers City Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

