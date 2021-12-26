New puppy doubles canine security force at Providence St. Mary in Walla Walla

Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, 1st Avenue Plaza Project File# SHR-21-0004 SEPA File# SEP-21-0033. Notice is hereby given on this date: December 24, 2021, and December 31, 2021, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla. The application /proposal may be reviewed at the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code, and participate in hearings, if any. The City of Walla Walla Development Services Department is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, and Final Environmental Impact Statement, issued May 22, 2018. Submitted SEPA Environmental Checklist, dated December 7, 2021. These documents are located at the offices of the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The following information may be included, where indicated, in the application or a determination of completeness upon the proposal made by the City of Walla Walla. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the City of Walla Walla and are subject to continuing review and modification. Applicant: City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Application filing date: December 21, 2021. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: December 21, 2021. Location and description of proposed action: 1st Avenue from the intersection with Main Street to Alder Street, within the City of Walla Walla. The City of Walla Walla is requesting a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for construction of the 1st Avenue Plaza Project. 1st Avenue Plaza will become a permanent public gathering space that will include, but not limited to: New pedestrian friendly surfacing within the plaza area located between Main and the alley south of Main; possible utility connections to support community events taking place in the plaza (electric/gas); repaving/resurfacing the southern half of the block; the incorporation/addition of cost conscious, movable landscaping to provide shade during summer days, but allows for various uses/configurations of the plaza; reconfiguration of on-street parking on First Avenue south of the plaza area (from the alley to Alder Street) to maximize available parking including ADA accessible spaces; and modification of the traffic signal at Main Street and First Avenue to improve accessibility for the visually impaired (across Main Street). Said development is proposed to be within 200 Feet of Mill Creek. Comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the locations: Downtown. Zoning map designation(s) for the locations: Central Commercial. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 or via email to permits@wallawallawa.gov. Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: January 31, 2022. Any person desiring to submit written comments concerning an application or desiring to receive notification of the final decision concerning the proposal as expeditiously as possible after the issuance of decision, may submit the comments or requests for decisions to the department within thirty days following the date of final publication of the notice of application. A Public Hearing will be held on the proposal by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission, but the hearing has not yet been scheduled. The following listed permits and/or authorizations have been requested in the application: Shoreline Substantial Development permit review and SEPA review. The following listed permits and/or authorizations, if any, may be required for the proposal but are not included in the present application: available on request.

