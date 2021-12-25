ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt basketball vs Stanford in Hawaii canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

By Phil Kaplan, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt basketball's game Saturday against Stanford in the championship of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic was canceled an hour before tipoff because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Stanford program.

The game in Honolulu was declared a no contest.

Stanford announced that "team-related activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined."

Vanderbilt (8-4) was 2-0 in the tournament with a 68-54 win over Hawaii in the opener on Wednesday and a 69-67 victory against BYU on Thursday.

The Commodores start SEC play on Jan. 4 (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) at Arkansas.

Drew Weikert goes on scholarship

During the team dinner on Friday night, coach Jerry Stackhouse announced walk-on senior guard Drew Weikert would be put on scholarship.

Weikert, a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy, has played in four games this season. In 21 minutes he scored eight points. He played in two games as junior and four as a freshman.

His father, Doug, played basketball at Vanderbilt from 1979-83.

