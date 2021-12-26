ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On 40th anniversary, Citymeals on Wheels provides 20K ‘festive meals’ to elderly New Yorkers

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitymeals on Wheels, a New York City-based non-profit that provides meals to elderly New Yorkers, provided 20,000-holiday meals to older city residents on Christmas morning with the help of 300 volunteers, a news release from the organization says. The achievement comes as the non-profit celebrates its 40th Christmas in...

localnews8.com

