On 40th anniversary, Citymeals on Wheels provides 20K ‘festive meals’ to elderly New Yorkers

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitymeals on Wheels, a New York City-based non-profit that provides meals to elderly New Yorkers, provided 20,000-holiday meals to older city residents on Christmas morning with the help of 300 volunteers, a news release from the organization says. The achievement comes as the non-profit celebrates its 40th Christmas in...

CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Children Get Gifts At Kwanzaa Celebration In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Harlem residents celebrated a day of unity and fun commemorating the first day of Kwanzaa. Families and community leaders kicked off the religious celebration on Sunday afternoon hosted by state Sen. Cordell Cleare. People enjoyed the outdoor festivities with food and music at A. Philip Randolph Park. Kids were showered with toys collected from a toy drive. “This is super important for kids to understand the principles of Kwanzaa. While most folks celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa is an important holiday in this community. We were glad to donate toys and put smiles on kids’ faces,” said Richard Habersham, president of Solutions Now. The event was held outdoors to follow the city’s COVID-19 protocols.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Suffolk News-Herald

Local Meals on Wheels changes name

Suffolk Meals on Wheels is making a change that will help them deliver more smiles. Suffolk Meals on Wheels is changing their name to Meals on Wheels of Suffolk & Isle of Wight. Nothing about their operation is changing, but this branch wants to let folks know that they are not just serving the Suffolk community.
SUFFOLK, VA
Advocacy
Advocacy
Diabetes
Diabetes
Politics
Politics
Society
Society
Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Charities
Charities
The Citizen Online

Adopt-A-Route with FSS’s Meals On Wheels program

Fayette Senior Services’ (FSS) announces that two of their fifteen routes for the Fayette County Meals On Wheels (MOW) program has been sponsored for 2022! Each year, it costs approximately $1,400 per route to provide meals for homebound seniors in Fayette County. MOW plays an important role in the lives of homebound seniors, and without the support of our community, this program would not be as successful as it has been! FSS has launched a route sponsorship program that helps support the annual costs of MOW routes so that no senior in our community will be food deprived in this upcoming year. Help us to continue to deliver a difference! Your sponsorship can change the lives of so many senior neighbors. If you are interested in sponsoring a route, please reach out to Morgan Lanier.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
KATU.com

Meals on Wheels People

They're changing lives one meal at a time. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Meals on Wheels People in southwest Portland to meet with Chief Development Officer Tony Staser and find out how his organization is working to meet the social and nutritional needs of older adults in our community.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc15.com

Brat Fest to return to Willow Island for 40th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years the World’s Largest Brat Fest is returning to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy center over Memorial Day Weekend, Brat Fest announced Wednesday. Over 70 local and Midwest entertainers will be performing at the 40th anniversary celebration. Wisconsin’s largest volleyball tournaments, Hot...
MADISON, WI
KOCO

Meals On Wheels keeping seniors fed in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY — Meals On Wheels has been keeping seniors fed in Oklahoma County. As the pandemic created more obstacles, Meals On Wheels has been a driving force in keeping tens of thousands of seniors fed. Every day, 600 meals from St. Luke’s help seniors across the county get...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KSLTV

Salt Lake County providing treats for Meals on Wheels recipients

SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus isn’t the only one getting cookies for Christmas. Thanks to a partnership between Salt Lake County mayor Jenny Wilson and the bakers at Ruby Snap, nearly 1,500 cookies will be delivered to Meals on Wheels recipients. The Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services program provides warm meals to homebound and isolated seniors.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KBTX.com

Meals on Wheels pausing services during Christmas break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Meals on Wheels is on pause for their regular Christmas break this week and next week. The organization reached out to clients and added extra meals for them before pausing until the new year. Meals on Wheels serves around 600 people daily throughout Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson Counties.
BRYAN, TX
CBS New York

‘Knock Knock Give A Sock’ Founder Adina Lichtman Says Her Group ‘Focuses On Humanizing Homelessness, One Sock At A Time’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A chance encounter with a homeless person laid the foundation for a charity that’s given out more than a million pairs of socks to those in need. As CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports, Adina Lichtman is a whirlwind. “We have 200 backpacks to fill,” Lichtman said. “The socks are in those three boxes, we’re going to put a pair in each.” She loaded backpacks with books and toys – and socks  – which is the heart of her mission – for a children’s winter carnival.  Lichtman is the founder of “Knock Knock Give A Sock.” “Knock Knock Give A Sock is an organization...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meals on Wheels across NY providing more than food during the pandemic

Tom Abbott, 74, of Jamestown is a Navy veteran who lost his leg at the knee from an infection. For the last 17 years, he has relied on help from the Chautauqua County Senior Nutrition Program, delivered by Jamestown Meals on Wheels. "Somebody recommended Meals on Wheels, and I was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
NBC 29 News

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville - Albemarle in need of donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County needs help supplying almost 300 people with practical items this winter. In addition to distributing a daily lunch, the group is hoping to give holiday gifts to clients. Meals on Wheels is in need of towels, hand towels, wash cloths, and cat food.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KFDA

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 40th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity will celebrate their 40th anniversary tomorrow. A celebration will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the AHFH Restore, 2626 Paramount. The celebration is open to the public and includes cake, giveaways and a 20% discount on purchases at the...
AMARILLO, TX

