Atlantic County, NJ

Driver In Head-On Crash That Killed NJ Police Officer Heading Home From Work Charged

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Mike Luko was killed after being struck head-on by Taquaysha Bell, authorities said. Photo Credit: Mike Luko Facebook/Atlantic County Prosecutors Office

A woman has been charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto in a June 2020 crash that left a New Jersey police officer heading home from work dead.

Taquaysha Bell, 29, of Trenton, was heading west on White Horse Pike on June 19, when she swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle head-on, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced.

The other driver, Michael Luko, 53, of Mays Landing. He was an officer with the New Jersey Human Services Police Department, and was traveling home from work. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bell was arrested on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Trenton. Following Bell’s arrest, she was turned over to the detectives of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Hammonton Police Department for processing.

Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson represents the state in this matter.

