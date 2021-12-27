Man Who Breached Windsor Castle Security Was Carrying A Crossbow – Update

UPDATED : The 19-year-old man who gained access to the grounds of Windsor Castle while Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was at home was carrying a crossbow, according to an update from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police.

“The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment – he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals,” read the police statement.

“People detained under the Mental Health Act need urgent treatment for a mental health disorder and are at risk of harm to themselves or others,” per the British National Health Service. Such a detention is called being “sectioned,” and can last as long as 24 hours under Section 2 of the act to allow a medical assessment of those detained. Under Section 3, a patient can be held for up to six months, with the possibility of extension.

The police statement said the man “remains under the care of medical professionals” while “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

PREVIOUSLY on Dec. 25 : A 19-year-old man bearing what police termed “an offensive weapon” was arrested Christmas morning on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the chief residence of Britain’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen was on the premises at the time, celebrating the holiday with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, according to multiple reports . The man did not enter any buildings and the queen was unharmed.

A statement from the Thames Valley Police today described the intruder as “A 19-year-old man from Southampton.” He was apprehended.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,” continued the statement.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.”

This is not the first time outsiders have gained access to the grounds.

A couple was arrested earlier this year on the estate, reportedly near where the Queen walks her dogs.

In 2004, an intruder dressed as Batman breached security and staged a protest on one of the castle’s balconies.

Most famously, in 1982 a man named Michael Faganl who was reportedly high on drugs, broke into the palace — twice. The first time he drank wine and sat on the thrones there. The second time, he made it to the Queen’s bedroom, woke her up and said he wanted to “chat.” The scene figured prominently in the fifth season of The Crown .

Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas message was also broadcast today. In it, she remembered her late husband, Prince Phillip.

