ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Lenovo working on the third foldable Motorola razr phone – tablets and phones – news

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChen Jin, general manager of Lenovo’s Chinese mobile arm, says his company is working on a successor to the Motorola razr. It seems that the smartphone is mainly...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Razr#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Chinese#Razr 5g
SamMobile

Forget the Galaxy S22, I’m excited about a different Samsung phone

This year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took the crown of the best overall flagship on the market. Despite coming out months after the Galaxy S21 Ultra, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Pixel 6 Pro failed to be as good of an all-rounder as Samsung’s top dog. But perhaps a more interesting Galaxy phone than the S21 Ultra in 2021 was the Galaxy A52, Samsung’s star player in its mid-range lineup.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Foldable Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to offer a fresh design and better processor

Update: Analyst Ross Young has said that the new Razr will have a bigger screen than the current model. The original article continues below. Chen Jin, general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has confirmed on Chinese social networking website Weibo that the Motorola Razr 5G successor is in the works (via Android Authority).
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Phone Arena

Huawei announces P50 Pocket foldable flip phone will be unveiled on December 23rd

Huawei announced today on Weibo (via Pandaily) that its new flagship product launch winter conference will take place on December 23rd. On that date, the company said that it will announce the Huawei P50 Pocket which is believed to be a foldable phone that shuts vertically like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Motorola Razr.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Foldable Phones in 2022: Get flexible with your phone

The foldable phone market is still very much in its infancy at this point. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t already more than a few foldable devices to choose from. From the more well-known foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold lineup to the possibly lesser-known offerings from companies like Huawei, the foldable phone market isn’t quite as confusing to navigate as the budget phone market, but it can still be quite tricky. There are a few key things you can keep an eye out for when looking for the best foldable phone. First, what type of fold does it...
CELL PHONES
newschain

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream. But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come. Here...
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Oppo Find N foldable phone images, details surface

This week, we will be all eyes on OPPO. The Chinese mobile OEM is launching a new flagship series. It will be its first foldable phone offering called the OPPO Find N. OPPO isn’t selfish when it comes to releasing details. We have seen the retractable camera design and the possible foldable form. We will confirm everything we know at the OPPO INNO DAY 2021 later this week. The OPPO Find N foldable smartphone was already teased ahead of official launch but here are more images.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Samsung Plays a Massive Role in OPPO’s First Foldable Phone

OPPO recently decided to go ahead and tease their first foldable device, the OPPO Find N; the device is going to get the full unveil tomorrow at the OPPO Inno Day 2021 and most of the features are already there for the public to look at. The latest bit of information we have received on the OPPO Find N is the company that is behind the manufacturing of the screens for the phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Oppo Find N: flagship foldable phone is revealed

Day two of Oppo's Inno Day 2021 and the company has revealed the Oppo Find N, the company’s first flagship foldable 5G phone, which is launching in China today. Sadly, for the rest of us, Oppo hasn’t confirmed whether the Find N will hit global markets at a later date (but do check out our Best fold phone guide for alternatives).
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

OnLeaks Shows Offers For Xiaomi 12 Smartphone – Tablets & Phones – News

OnLeaks has made a presentation of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 smartphone. The device will have a 6.2-inch screen, so it’s smaller than its predecessor, and the camera island on the back has a variable design. The dimensions of the Xiaomi 12 are 152.7×70.0x8.6 mm, Zoutons Claims. This site has...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

OPPO Find N hands on: the creaseless foldable phone

It's only been a few days since OPPO announced the OPPO Find N, and I still can't believe it's already in my hands. As a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 user, I was incredibly excited to see if OPPO's claims of a creaseless display were really true. After all, we're on the third generation of Samsung foldables now — all of which have creases on the inner display when unfolded — and many other foldable phones also suffer from this same cosmetic issue.
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

Kuo: iPhones will have a Periscopic lens telephoto camera in 2023 – Tablets and phones – News

Oh, and then they changed that later. Because in all the reviews I find these types of text:. There are no such problems with the ultra-wide camera – it simply does not have 60fps modes. That said, the frames at 30fps are excellent, provided your subjects are far enough away to focus on. Because, you know – a fixed focus lens, not a close-up fixed.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Samsung files patent for foldable phone with 'rolling' display

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with both foldable and rollable design. Titled "electronic device capable of folding and sliding operations", the patent describes a device that seemingly goes out of its way to bend a. foldable. display in every possible way. The handset does...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy