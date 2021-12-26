ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Get Excited For The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Electric Bus

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is arguably the most hotly anticipated electric vehicle that the German automaker has proposed thus far. Fans of the original bay-window, split-window, and other variants of the Volkswagen bus have been excited about the possibility of a retro-futuristic fun machine like an electric family van, and Volkswagen has...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 1

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

