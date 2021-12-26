Norman Christmas Day Dinner Returns

Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo will host a Community Christmas Dinner once again this year. Turkey, ham, and all the traditional trimmings will be prepared and served by members of the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to serve guests in our dining room again this year. Therefore, all meals will be available through carry-out or delivery. We realize this is an inconvenience for some, as they look forward to time spent visiting with others on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, this is the situation we all have to live with during these difficult times. Still, we here at Messiah look forward to providing you with the tastes and smells of the holiday to which so many of you look forward. As always, there is no charge for the dinner; it is our church’s gift to the community.
