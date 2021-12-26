Norman Christmas Day Dinner Returns

The Washington First Assembly of God church is hosting their fifth community Christmas dinner next week, which might see their largest attendance yet. The dinner was initially hosted by the Washington Church of God, and four years ago Pastor Dave Watson says the church approached them about handing over the reins, “We started out just going exactly like it used to be and we served about, our first year, 150 meals which was great but what we thought was “Hey, we could serve a lot more people, and so how can we make it better? How can we get not only church partnerships but how can we get local community partnerships?’ And so we started working very diligently over the next few years and we grew from 150 meals the first year to over 250 the next and last year we were over 350 meals that we had even through the COVID that we turned it into a drive-through event.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO