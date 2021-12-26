ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Norman Christmas Day Dinner Returns

By Caleb Califano
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norman Christmas Day Dinner returned in 2021, after unfortunately being canceled last year due to COVID-19. For Bob Magarian, the founder of the dinner, that means three decades of constant service had to take a...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Chillicothe – Community Christmas Dinner

The 7th annual Community Christmas Dinner is December 25th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Organizer Sharon Brooks says the dine-in option is back this year, allowing people to gather and celebrate with others in the community. The Community Christmas Dinner is held at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kciiradio.com

Washington First Assembly of God Hosting Free Christmas Day Dinner

The Washington First Assembly of God church is hosting their fifth community Christmas dinner next week, which might see their largest attendance yet. The dinner was initially hosted by the Washington Church of God, and four years ago Pastor Dave Watson says the church approached them about handing over the reins, “We started out just going exactly like it used to be and we served about, our first year, 150 meals which was great but what we thought was “Hey, we could serve a lot more people, and so how can we make it better? How can we get not only church partnerships but how can we get local community partnerships?’ And so we started working very diligently over the next few years and we grew from 150 meals the first year to over 250 the next and last year we were over 350 meals that we had even through the COVID that we turned it into a drive-through event.”
WASHINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Norman High School
aledotimesrecord.com

Christmas dinner at Messiah Lutheran Church

Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo will host a Community Christmas Dinner once again this year. Turkey, ham, and all the traditional trimmings will be prepared and served by members of the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to serve guests in our dining room again this year. Therefore, all meals will be available through carry-out or delivery. We realize this is an inconvenience for some, as they look forward to time spent visiting with others on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, this is the situation we all have to live with during these difficult times. Still, we here at Messiah look forward to providing you with the tastes and smells of the holiday to which so many of you look forward. As always, there is no charge for the dinner; it is our church’s gift to the community.
ALEDO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Community Christmas Dinner planned in Marysville

When you have more than 1,500 people counting on you for Christmas Day dinner, you want to make sure you’re prepared. Marysville resident Carmela Burns says not to worry, with an abundance of volunteers and donations, this year’s Community Christmas Dinner is ready to roll. As it was...
MARYSVILLE, WA
The Independent

Runner completes Christmas Day ultra-marathon dressed as Mrs Claus

While most people were opening presents and preparing their festive lunch, one woman spent Christmas Day running an ultra-marathon to raise money for a children’s charity.Tracy Halligan, nicknamed “Tinsel Tracy” by her supporters, spent more than six hours running the 50km (31 miles) through Warrington Cheshire in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Charity The 51-year-old began her run at 5am on Christmas morning in a specially made Mrs Christmas outfit. She was joined by several other runners during the feat.Ms Halligan said: “I got up at about 3.30am and began 90 minutes later.“I did a similar event last...
SOCIETY
Middletown Press

Middletown church offering Christmas dinner

MIDDLETOWN — Christmas dinner will be served at First Church, 190 Church St., on Dec. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. All are invited for free, an announcement said. Those who need a ride or to arrange delivery of a meal or volunteer can call 860-346-6657 or email jmhurlburt26@gmail.com.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
The Independent

Indian restaurant gives away hundreds of meals on Christmas day

An Indian restaurant in Leeds gave away hundreds of free meals on Christmas Day to those who would have otherwise gone without.Having been inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford and his initiatives regarding child hunger, Mumtaz Leeds vowed to make 1,200 dinners at its Leeds Dock location “for anyone and everyone” who needed it.Customers queued around the block for the meals, the BBC reports, with the restaurant asking them to prioritise vulnerable people and children.The meals comprised oof nion bhajis with raita yoghurt, chicken jalfrezi and rice biryani.Asad Arif, customer and business relations manager at Mumtaz Leeds, told the BBC it...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
RECIPES
News On 6

Norman Christmas Staple Reopens After Vandalism

A Norman Christmas classic is back open after accused vandals trashed the Downs Family Christmas lights. “My husband designed it all. He’s the mastermind,” Kimberly Downs said. It was the Sunday before Christmas and all over the Downs house, located 2900 72nd Avenue SE in Norman, more than...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Crocheted Christmas Tree In Checotah Draws Community Attention

A group of Green Country women have put a unique touch on a Christmas tree for the community to enjoy. The carefully crocheted Christmas tree sits outside of the Unique Touch Salon in Checotah. The tree was created with love by Kerri Smallwood Jackson, along with her mom, daughter and...
CHECOTAH, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy