750,000 people spent Christmas home alone after testing positive for Covid

About three-quarters of a million people are thought to have spent Christmas self-isolating due to record numbers testing positive for Covid in the previous week.

In the seven days between December 18 and 24, the UK recorded 707,306 new confirmed Covid infections.

In addition, thousands more will have received a positive test result yesterday – brutally cutting short their Christmas celebrations as rules stipulate that individuals must self-isolate immediately.

Among those in that unfortunate boat was rower and adventurer James Cracknell, 49.

At lunchtime the double Olympic champion tweeted: ‘Santa dropped off what I’d been “waiting all year for”. Covid.’

Accompanying his downbeat message was a picture of his dog, Dug, clearly keen on being taken for a walk, and Cracknell showing him his positive lateral flow test.

He added: ‘Trying to explain to Dug that I’m not just lazy. He’s not buying it. Have a fantastic Christmas everyone.’

Oxford University’s Professor Sir John Bell, who helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine, also revealed that he is positive, telling BBC Radio 4: ‘I’m sitting here with Omicron at this very moment.’

He said that although jabs were ‘spectacularly good at stopping severe disease and death’, they were less effective at preventing infection and mild illness.

Until last week people with Covid had to self-isolate for ten days following a positive test result. However, that was downgraded to seven days as long as the person tests negative on a lateral flow test on day six and day seven of self-isolation.