LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The police department in West Pittston has been serving since 1857. Down Wyoming Avenue, the Wyoming Police department has been serving since 1885. Now for the first time, these two departments could be working as one, along with three others, as a proposed ordinance to combine the departments of West Pittston, Wyoming, West Wyoming Exeter Township, and Exeter into one comes to a vote next month.

WYOMING, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO