ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Reas the Whippet Named 2021 Fastest Dog in America

By Ranny Green - American Kennel Club
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn intense Reas pounds the turf as he nears the...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Midwest Dog Named Jack Takes His Horse Named Clyde for a Walk

Not everyone is a born leader. This dog named Jack is. This Midwestern canine has just been made famous as he took his horse buddy named Clyde for a walk. I must apologize to Jack. I only shared half of his name. His full name is Monterey Jack or "Jack" for short. I believe this happened somewhere in Indiana. Here's how his owner described this innocent animal leading animal moment:
ANIMALS
akc.org

How Do Dogs Run AKC Fast CAT? Watch Fastest Dogs USA on ESPN

Who is the fastest dog in the country? You’re about to find out. At Fastest Dogs USA, an AKC and ESPN production, the country’s speediest canines gather for the second annual, invitation-only event. Dogs of all breeds participate year-long, around the country, in AKC Fast Coursing Ability Tests (Fast CAT) – the 100-yard dash for dogs.
ANIMALS
247tempo.com

The Most Popular Giant Dog Breeds in America

America loves dogs. More than 63 million families have chosen to take care of at least one four-legged furry Fido. A lot of consideration goes into the decision of what dog to adopt. The perfect canine companion depends on the owner’s personality, preferences, as well as needs. Those who...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cat#United States#Whippet#Photography
WMAZ

Here are the trendiest dog names in Atlanta for 2021

ATLANTA — Atlanta is known for its music and food scenes and new data shows that's reflected in the city's fluffiest residents. The number of pet owners grew in the metro Atlanta area, notably during the coronavirus pandemic which also inspired a wave of pet adoptions. After digging into a database of more than a million pet owners, popular dog sitting app Rover took a look at pet name trends across metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
nameberry.com

Christmas Names for Dogs

Christmas names for dogs are inspired by the holiday season. Dogs and puppies adopted at Christmastime might need festive names to celebrate. Below, see popular Christmas dog names and 100+ unique Christmas dog names. Top Christmas Names for Dogs. Popular Christmas names for dogs are led by Lucy, meaning "light"...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Newsreader makes history as she becomes the first person with a traditional lower chin tattoo to anchor primetime news bulletin - as she hopes other Maori women follow in her footsteps

A Kiwi newsreader has made history by becoming the first person to anchor a TV news bulletin with a face tattoo. ​Oriini Kaipara, 37, who has a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women, read Newshub Live's 6pm news bulletin on Monday. The mother-of-four from...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a Māori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

America's new boomtowns revealed: Six cities in the Northwest are among the top 10 fastest growing metropolises based on population and economic growth

A new list of America's top 'boom towns' reveals the areas where growth is the hottest, showing how many smaller cities have thrived in the pandemic. The analysis by SmartAsset reviewed population, economic and housing data from the 500 largest cities in the country to determine which are 'booming' the most amid major pandemic migrations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy