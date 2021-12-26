ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Much on the line for Steelers and Chiefs

By Dave Skretta Associated Press
Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues.”. He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Chiefs#Chargers#American Football#Pro Bowl#Afc North#Afc West
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce live-tweeting Week 16 game, hyping up his teammates

The Kansas City Chiefs are without star TE Travis Kelce this week as he remains in the league’s COVID protocols following a positive test on Monday. This is the first game that Kelce has outright missed since his rookie season, during which he dealt with a knee injury. He’s missed a few Week 17 games during his career where the starters sat, like during Patrick Mahomes’ first start in 2017, but those have been his lone absences.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers didn't make a mistake in letting James Conner leave

One of the breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season has been former Steelers running back James Conner who has exploded for 16 total touchdowns through 15 weeks of game action. This stat tally has given Conner his second career Pro Bowl selection, and earned him another contract in the NFL moving into next season. If you were to just look back at the stats you might question the Steelers decision to let the Pittsburgh native leave for only $1.75 million, but in reality both parties are better for the separation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers Terrible Performance vs. Chiefs

It’s not looking great for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Kansas City. The Chiefs are up 30-0 on the Black and Gold halfway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh’s inept offense found a way to sink a bit lower on Sunday. Becoming the first team in franchise history to have gone without a first-half touchdown in five straight games since FDR‘s third term.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Steelers' struggles continue against the Chiefs

The Latest from Week 16 of the NFL (all times EST):. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still struggling. Pittsburgh trailed 23-0 after two quarters at Kansas City on Sunday, becoming the first NFL team to be behind by 23-plus points at halftime in three straight road games. Home or away, the...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Reaction: Kansas City Steamrolls Steelers

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Despite having to rely on some new contributors because of missing pieces, the Kansas City Chiefs continued to dominate at home on Sunday. Kansas City rolled through the Pittsburgh Steelers to the tune of a 36-10 final score. And once again, they got help inside the AFC Playoff Picture.
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy