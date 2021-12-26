ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

State Police: Christmas Eve Crash in Mattapoisett Kills Two

By Jim Phillips
 6 days ago
A single-car crash Friday on Interstate 195 in Mattapoisett killed two people, identified as twin brothers from Rhode Island. State Police from the Bourne barracks and...

