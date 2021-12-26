ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oeymn_0dVyuj3e00

LONDON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The world's economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday.

British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year's World Economic League Table report.

India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth biggest economy, Cebr said.

"The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8% in the U.S.," said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.

"We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024."

The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#British
Bolivar Commercial

China and Taiwan passes US and leads world science production for the first time

A carry-out concept “made in the far east” left an industry and arrived at research institutions. An unprecedented survey of Folha shows that Chinese scientific production reached the mark of highest performance in the world, surpassing operating system in the United States in an unprecedented way. Scientists linked...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's gold imports via Hong Kong dip in November

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 16.5% in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday, although analysts expect demand to pick up ahead of the Lunar New Year. Net imports stood at 45.321 tonnes in November...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. "The biggest surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation surge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a 2022 outlook.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar inches up in thin holiday trading

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday as a recent rally in shares showed signs of petering out, but holiday-thinned trading meant markets were showing little real direction. The euro lost 0.14% overnight to $1.1307 and the pound slipped from a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip after U.S. downturn

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as technology stocks traded ex-dividend and after two major Wall Street indexes snapped a four-day rise. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell...
Reuters

Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil firms, near highest since late November on risk appetite

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday while Brent gained more ground with a broad-based rally in global markets supporting prices. The benchmark Brent crude rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.17 a barrel by 0101 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Nikkei retreats from 1-month high as chip stocks track U.S. peers lower

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's one-month high, as chip-related stocks followed their U.S. peers lower. The Nikkei (.N225) declined 0.89% to 28,809.86, after touching an intraday high of 29,121.01 on Tuesday, a level not seen since Nov. 26.
STOCKS
AFP

'Difficult' Iran nuclear talks resume: EU diplomat

Negotiators trying to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal resumed discussions on Monday with the EU chair warning of "difficult" work ahead. EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, said all sides were showing "a clear will to work toward the successful end of this negotiation".
WORLD
Reuters

Global stocks end mixed after record-setting session

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday while Wall Street shares closed mixed after another record-setting session in which investors shrugged off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Asset classes from oil to equities have clawed back losses from late November, when the Omicron variant...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Japan Joins Coordinated Oil Sales

Japan kicked off a sale of oil from its strategic reserves. Japan kicked off a sale of oil from its strategic reserves to combat rising prices with a modest sale, joining an unprecedented coordinated release of crude from strategic stockpiles that’s been led by the U.S. A government tender...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

258K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy