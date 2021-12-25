ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of...

North Platte Post

Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in utility closet

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas burglary suspect after he was found hiding in the utility closet. Just after 3:30p.m. Monday, 9fficers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
North Platte Post

Man shot by police in Omaha now in fair condition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha man who stabbed himself in the throat and was shot by police after allegedly charging at his mother and officers with a knife is now in fair condition. Police said Monday that 37-year-old Justin Michalak will be booked on several assault charges as...
North Platte Post

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
North Platte Post

Driver who crashed during Lincoln pursuit dies at hospital

The driver who crashed while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Lincoln early Saturday morning has died. The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday when a trooper attempted to stop a Mercedes sedan for driving with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets in Lincoln. The driver fled northbound on 27th street. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers continue impaired driving holiday enforcement

LINCOLN, Neb.-As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving. In the first ten days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through January 1, troopers have removed from the road 37 impaired drivers. The campaign includes troopers and dispatchers from the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as officers and deputies from many other agencies across the state.
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers wrap up busy holiday weekend

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested several people during the holiday weekend following several incidents across the state. Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 321. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. In a search of the vehicle, troopers located 37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 suspected fentanyl pills, and smaller amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, marijuana, and prescription pills. The driver, Nathan Bottenberg, 40, and passenger, Imogen Minch, 23, both of Greeley, Colorado, were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.
North Platte Post

Omaha police shoot man accused in home knife attack

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they shot a man after he allegedly charged at his mother and officers with a knife and cut himself. The Omaha World-Herald reports that police identified the man as 37-year-old Justin J. Michalak. Police say Michalak struggled with his mother and officers...
North Platte Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
North Platte Post

Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.
North Platte Post

Short pursuit leads to arrest in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit in Omaha overnight. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a westbound Acura sedan speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Omaha near 84th street. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but as the trooper approached the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver accelerated and fled the traffic stop. Another trooper initiated a pursuit.
North Platte Post

25-year-veteran police officer arrested for alleged stalking

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 61-year-0ld Wichita police officer for alleged stalking. According to a media release, the Wichita Police Department recently learned that Officer Joseph Spicuglia was possibly involved in a domestic violence incident with a woman he knows. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated at...
North Platte Post

Lincoln man convicted of killing estranged wife's boyfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man faces sentencing in March after being convicted of killing his estranged wife’s new boyfriend in a 2020 shooting in downtown Omaha. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a jury deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before finding 28-year-old Marlon Miranda Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2020 death of Jose Santos Parra Juarez.
