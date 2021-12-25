2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested several people during the holiday weekend following several incidents across the state. Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 321. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. In a search of the vehicle, troopers located 37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 suspected fentanyl pills, and smaller amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, marijuana, and prescription pills. The driver, Nathan Bottenberg, 40, and passenger, Imogen Minch, 23, both of Greeley, Colorado, were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

