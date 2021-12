STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle overturned on the service road on the New Jersey-bound West Shore Expressway. The FDNY responded to the incident, which occurred between the Muldoon/Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road/Huguenot Avenue exits, at around 8:24 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO