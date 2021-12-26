Norman Christmas Day Dinner Returns

An Indian restaurant in Leeds gave away hundreds of free meals on Christmas Day to those who would have otherwise gone without.Having been inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford and his initiatives regarding child hunger, Mumtaz Leeds vowed to make 1,200 dinners at its Leeds Dock location “for anyone and everyone” who needed it.Customers queued around the block for the meals, the BBC reports, with the restaurant asking them to prioritise vulnerable people and children.The meals comprised oof nion bhajis with raita yoghurt, chicken jalfrezi and rice biryani.Asad Arif, customer and business relations manager at Mumtaz Leeds, told the BBC it...
