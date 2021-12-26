ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Christmas Day Dinner Returns

By Caleb Califano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norman Christmas Day Dinner returned in 2021, after unfortunately being canceled last year due to COVID-19. For Bob Magarian, the founder of the dinner, that means three decades of constant service had to take a...

