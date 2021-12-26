Man critically injured in shooting on Boulder Dr. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on the north side of Newport News.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Boulder Drive, near Warwick Boulevard. When they arrived on the scene they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation.

The incident is under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

