ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man critically injured in shooting on Boulder Dr. in Newport News

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9HVF_0dVyu6ug00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on the north side of Newport News.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Boulder Drive, near Warwick Boulevard. When they arrived on the scene they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boulder Dr#Wavy News#Madisonpearman#P3tips Com#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy