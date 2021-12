ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions placed tight end Brock Wright on the COVID reserve list and moved linebacker Josh Woods to injured reserve amid a flurry of roster moves. Wright was the lone tight end on the roster, leaving quite the hole at that spot. T.J. Hockenson is out for the rest of the year due to season-ending thumb surgery. Shane Zylstra had seen work off the practice squad in recent weeks, suffering a season-ending knee injury in last week’s loss in Atlanta. Fullback Jason Cabinda suffered a knee injury in that game too, but Lions coach Dan Campbell was more optimistic about his short-term prospects.

