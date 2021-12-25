ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu, 19, ‘to become youngest EVER MBE recipient’ as US Open winner caps remarkable 2021

By Adrian Zorzut
 3 days ago
TENNIS star Emma Raducanu is reportedly set to become the youngest ever MBE recipient as the US Open winner caps a remarkable year.

She could be joining other sporting giants with an MBE in the New Year Honours list, according to The Mirror.

Emma Raducanu is reportedly set to become the youngest ever MBE recipient Credit: Getty
The England football team is also expected to be named on the New Year Honours list Credit: Getty

Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final in September this year - mere months after taking her A-levels.

And last week Raducanu was named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Among those reportedly receiving the coveted title are Gareth Southgate's England football heroes following their stellar Euro 2020 campaign, according to the publication.

The team stormed into the Euro 2020 final at Wembley this year but lost to Italy in gut-wrenching penalty shoot-outs.

A Whitehall insider told The Mirror: "In a year marred by Covid, these sporting heroes gave us a reason to be cheerful.

"It’s right that they be rewarded for their remarkable success."

It's understood Sir Patrick Vallance and Prof Chris Whitty will also be up for the gong.

Sir Patrick - who was knighted in 2019 for services to open clinical science - and Prof Whitty are tipped to be recognised for their efforts during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prof Whitty is set to be a Sir in the New Year's honours list.

Mel B is expected to receive an MBE thanks to her services to domestic violence victims.

The Spice Girl has opened up about her own experience of abuse and has lobbied the government to provide better support for domestic violence victims.

She also appeared in a music video called Love Should Not Hurt in which she portrayed a domestic violence victim.

The insider said: "Mel has spoken about her own problems and used that to help others. She fully deserves the accolade."

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway is also expected to receive the award in recognition of her 32 years in broadcasting and is tipped to receive an MBE or CBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HnVz_0dVysdyY00
Mel B is tipped to be recognised for her work helping victims of domestic violence Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0aIz_0dVysdyY00
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway could be receiving an MBE or CBE for her services to broadcasting Credit: Getty

