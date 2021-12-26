ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers make multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against Chiefs

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) celebrates with wide receiver James Washington (13) after Ballage scored a 4-yard touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers signed punter Corliss Waitman to the 53-man roster after punter Pressley Harvin III was ruled out for the game Sunday due to a personal situation. Waitman was on the Patriots practice squad.

Waitman originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was signed to a reserve/future contract following the season but released in May after the team drafted Harvin. Waitman punted at South Alabama where in four seasons he had 158 punts for 6,740 yards, an average of 42.7. Had his best season in 2017 when he had a 45.2-yard average.

The team also signed punter Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad and elevated him to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Chiefs game.

Nizialek was with the Atlanta Falcons this season, punting in the first four games of the season.

The Steelers also made other moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Guard J.C. Hassenauer was activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured List. The team also elevated guard Rashaad Coward, running back Trey Edmunds, and linebacker John Simon to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game. In addition, receiver Steven Sims was placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

Hassenauer was placed on the list on Nov. 27 with a shoulder injury. He returned to practice ahead of the Titans game, and the Steelers had a 21-day window to active him.

Hassenauer played in 10 games, starting one, this season. In 2020 he played in 15 games, starting four. He made his first NFL start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Hassenauer also started the following week against the Washington Football Team. In Week 15 Hassenauer stepped in and started at left guard, and started at center Week 17. Hassenauer originally joined the Steelers in 2019 and spent time that season on the team’s active roster and practice squad. Hassenauer, who played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was released by the Falcons prior to the start of the regular season but was added to the practice squad where he spent part of the season.

Coward, who was activated for the Titans game as well, was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

Edmunds has been on the practice squad since the beginning of the season. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad throughout the 2020 season, playing in one game. In 2020, Edmunds was elevated from the practice squad for the team’s Week 5 and Week 7 games, before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31. He didn’t have any carries last season.

Simon was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 13. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Ravens (2013-16), and also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), New England Patriots (2018-20), and most recently the Tennessee Titans (2021). Simon has played in 99 games and has 259 tackles in 99 games, 21 sacks and two interceptions.

After Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, Coward, Edwards and Simon will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Patriots#The Atlanta Falcons#The Reserve Injured List
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
