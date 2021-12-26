ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman smiles in mugshot, accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

By Athina Morris
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missouri woman was seen smiling in her mugshot that was taken after she allegedly killed her boyfriend with a sword.

Police said Brittany Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend to death on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to a report about “suspicious activity” at Wilson’s boyfriend’s home and found her outside with blood on her clothes. KFVS reports Wilson had called police and said she killed him with a sword.

Her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster was found in the basement and pronounced dead. He had been stabbed three times, according to police.

Wilson allegedly told police she and Foster took meth earlier that day. She claimed Foster had been harvesting body parts and had “several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.” By stabbing him, she was “setting him free,” Wilson claimed, according to police.

Wilson was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. Her bond was set to $2,000,000, cash only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 110

Bernice Simpson
5d ago

Crazy!! This means she needs to get a mental Evaluation..she said boyfriend had been harvesting organs and she's setting him free..they also did Meth together

Bryan Robinson
6d ago

She's gonna loose that smile when she starts coming down off that meth. and realizes. it's all over now

Sincere Brown
5d ago

She smiles because she’s a woman and she knows she want get much time for killing a man. The laws are less harsher on women. And she knows it.

