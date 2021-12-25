NYPD: Video Shows Suspect Drove Onto Median Near Barclays Center Before Officer Opened Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD released new video Saturday of a confrontation between officers and a driver near Barclays Center in October.

Police responded to a 911 call that reported a man in a black BMW had a gun. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver got away.

Police now say the driver went on to hit another car, pushing it toward an officer, before driving onto a pedestrian median.

The officer fired twice at the driver, who was not hit and fled the scene.

The BMW was later recovered and the driver was eventually arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.