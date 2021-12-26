ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper West Side, NY

Upper West Side’s Utopia Diner Offers Free Christmas Meals For People In Need

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFAd5_0dVyrKMe00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper West Side diner shared the Christmas spirit by handing out free meals to people in need Saturday.

Utopia Diner gave out 60 hot meals to people struggling because of the COVID pandemic.

Those in need got a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey, sweet potatoes and the diner’s special stuffing.

Owner Mike Sabry said he was sharing his blessings with a community that has helped him for more than 39 years.

“We have to give back to the community and the people in need. We all go through hard time during the pandemic. Whatever I can afford to give away, I did,” Sabry said.

The diner also offered free meals on Thanksgiving Day .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Upper West Side, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Dinner#The Christmas Spirit#Food Drink#Covid
WJLA

In need of a Christmas Day meal? Here's where to find it in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — If you are in need of a meal this Christmas, there are a few places in the DMV area offering just that. 7News wants to make sure people who need help getting food on the table know where they can find it. WASHINGTON, D.C. Feed the...
Houston Chronicle

Houston Grub Park to offer free meals for those spending the holidays alone

While the holidays are full of cheer with family and loved ones for some, it isn't always the happiest time for others who spend it alone. But this year, the Houston Grub Park along with a few small, Black-owned businesses, are hoping to change that with its first annual "Christmas at the Park" by offering free meals and desserts to Houstonians isolated during the holidays.
HOUSTON, TX
UPMATTERS

Free meal on Christmas Day: Operation Great Christmas

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – If you are looking for plans this Christmas Day, well look no further. Operation Great Christmas is back with their annual Christmas Day meal. This year the annual meal will be held at Up North Lodge in Gwinn on Saturday, December 25 from 11 am until 2 pm. The meal is free and everyone is welcome to join. All of the Christmas dinner staples are set to be on the menu from ham to mashed potatoes and gravy and so much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

These Stores, Supermarkets & Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve

Is it just me or did Christmas come kind of quick this year? It feels like it was Thanksgiving just last week. Whether you realize you have some last-minute food shopping to do ahead of the holiday dinner you're hosting or that you're still in need of a few gifts, here are all the supermarkets, retail, and fast food locations that will be open on Friday, December 24 this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant requiring boosters to close for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco restaurant that started requiring COVID-19 booster shots for its customers to dine in announced on Instagram it will be sheltering in place starting Christmas Day on Dec. 25. Cassava, located in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, did not announce when it plans on reopening. “Due to the explosive rise […]
CBS New York

‘Holiday Express’ Volunteers Show Christmas Spirit By Feeding Needy Families In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s help and hope this holiday for families in New Jersey as volunteers reach out to make the season brighter for those in need. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, on a cold Christmas Eve, kindness warmed the hearts of people eating at a soup kitchen at St. John’s in Newark. The interactive holiday musical extravaganza is known as “Holiday Express,” and for 28 years, the purpose has been simple. “We are going to bring food and the biggest holiday party you could imagine to people who, if we are not there, get little or nothing at holiday time,” said...
Killeen Daily Herald

Heights restaurant dishes up free meals on Christmas

HARKER HEIGHTS — An annual tradition continued Saturday as dozens of people gobbled up hot meals of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls — all for free, to boot — courtesy of Ma’s Place, a restaurant in Harker Heights. Katie Silva, the daughter of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WSAW

Wausau church to host free Christmas Eve meal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will open their doors on Christmas Eve for anyone in need of a meal, or would normally spend the evening alone. The meal is from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 24. The church is located at 426 Washington Street in Wausau. The meal is free.
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy