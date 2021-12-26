Upper West Side’s Utopia Diner Offers Free Christmas Meals For People In Need

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper West Side diner shared the Christmas spirit by handing out free meals to people in need Saturday.

Utopia Diner gave out 60 hot meals to people struggling because of the COVID pandemic.

Those in need got a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey, sweet potatoes and the diner’s special stuffing.

Owner Mike Sabry said he was sharing his blessings with a community that has helped him for more than 39 years.

“We have to give back to the community and the people in need. We all go through hard time during the pandemic. Whatever I can afford to give away, I did,” Sabry said.

The diner also offered free meals on Thanksgiving Day .