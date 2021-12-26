ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers’ Jason Pierre-Paul out, Panthers’ Sam Darnold active

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday listed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will not play in Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers because of ongoing struggles with a torn rotator cuff.

The Panthers were able to activate quarterback Sam Darnold from his shoulder injury and expect him to be ready to see action behind current starter Cam Newton.

Pierre-Paul, 32, injured his shoulder in the earlier the year, posting about it on social media Sept. 23, following a Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

In November, Pierre-Paul called his torn rotator cuff the “worst” injury of his career, though the three-time Pro Bowler has missed just two games because of it, in Weeks 3 and 4.

Darnold, 24, went on the injured reserve list prior to the Panthers’ Week 10 game with the Arizona Cardinals and has been out ever since, missing five games.

After sustaining his injury against the Atlanta Falcons Oct. 3, Darnold had one of his worst games as a professional against the New England Patriots on Nov. 11, completing just 16 of 33 passes for 172 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns. He was shut down the following week.

Also on Saturday, the Panthers activated defensive tackle Derrick Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Rashaan Melvin on that same list.

They also promoted five players from the practice squad: offensive lineman Mike Horton, running back Reggie Bonnafon, cornerback Madre Harper and tight end Stephen Sullivan (COVID-19 elevations) and defensive lineman Frank Herron (standard).

The Buccaneers activated running back Kenjon Barner, wide receiver Cyril Grayson and punter Sterling Hofrichter from the practice squad via COVID replacement, while also elevating defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e.

–Field Level Media

