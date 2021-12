Bucs -13 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Jets face uphill climb against Tom Brady and the Bucs. The Jets squeezed out the win against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 16 to give them their first win in four weeks. Rookie Zach Wilson had his best trademark play so far in his short career. He took off on a scramble, resulting in a 52-yard rushing TD. That said, the tackling from the Jaguars’ defense was more than suspect on the play, and the Bucs team they face in Week 17 will not take the same approach on those kind of plays.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO