Christmas Cash: Numbers drawn for $400 million Powerball jackpot

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeKUO_0dVyqIYz00 Looking for some extra Christmas cash? Saturday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $400 million.

Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 Powerball: 2

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

