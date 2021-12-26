Christmas Cash: Numbers drawn for $400 million Powerball jackpot
Looking for some extra Christmas cash? Saturday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $400 million. Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 Powerball: 2 You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m. RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016. Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high? (The Associated Press contributed to this report.) ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
