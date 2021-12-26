Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts Christmas Day first half open thread

LT Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) LG Quenton Nelson (COVID-19) RG Mark Glowinski (COVID-19) RT Braden Smith (COVID-19) Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO