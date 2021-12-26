ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts Christmas Day first half open thread

By Seth Cox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameday is here, and it is Christmas Day. We have things to do, but we are all gathered around the television to see if the Arizona Cardinals still have it, or if...

The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts could be without entire starting OL vs. Raiders

LT Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) LG Quenton Nelson (COVID-19) RG Mark Glowinski (COVID-19) RT Braden Smith (COVID-19) Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.
NFL
sports360az.com

Arizona Cardinals Are Playoff Bound

Even when the Cardinals lose, they win. Despite losing three straight drops and dropping four of the team’s last six contests, the Arizona Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth thanks to losses from the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings this weekend. It is the Bird Gang’s first postseason...
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL

