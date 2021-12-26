ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40N98H_0dVypwOU00

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas , the latest government figures show.

Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.

The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first jabs for those aged 25 to 30.

The latest data also showed progress in reaching older Britons who had not heeded the call for the Covid vaccine during 2021. In the week up to December 21, more over 60s had a first dose than during any seven-day period since early June.

Just over 279,000 second doses of the vaccine were also administered in the expanded programme, a 39 per cent jump on the previous week, the figures showed.

More than 30 million people have already had their third dose and all of those eligible will be offered a booster by the end of the year as part of the ‘Get Boosted Now’ campaign.

Queues formed at pharmacies on Christmas Day as people were seen waiting for their “jingle jabs” as the vaccination booster programme continued over the festive period in England.

NHS England has thanked health service staff who are working or volunteering on Christmas Day, while health secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “make the booster a part of your Christmas this year”.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said it was “fantastic” to see people coming forward at Christmas. In a message to vaccine refuseniks – as well as those still to get their boosters – she said: “It is never too late to get your first, second or booster dose.”

Although millions of people have received a booster dose in the last few weeks, around 10 per cent of appointments have been missed nationwide. Hundreds of thousands of people have also been forced to delay their jab after testing positive for Covid.

More than seven in 10 people aged 18 and over have now received their booster, with 27,127,951 people who are three months on from their second dose already boosted in England, as of 24 December.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have been pictured on a sofa at Chequers, his official country residence, speaking to NHS vaccination “heroes” on Christmas Day. The prime minister spoke to senior health staff in virtual calls.

Mr Johnson is expected to examine the latest Covid data on Monday. He may have to decide whether to impose new restrictions by Tuesday at the latest if he wants to recall parliament and allow MPs to have their say on any curbs needed over New Year.

Data suggesting that the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness than the Delta strain raised hopes that further restrictions may not be necessary after Christmas.

The UK Health Security Agency estimated that someone with Omicron is 50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital than an individual with Delta – something agency chief Jenny Harries referred to as a “glimmer of Christmas hope”.

However, in a gloomy assessment published late on Christmas Eve, the government’s top advisers warned that a large wave of Covid hospitalisations should be expected “soon” and could be worse than last winter.

The minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies ( Sage ) meeting on 23 December also warned that the peak in admissions this winter “may be comparable to or higher than previous peaks”.

Comments / 38

Erin Jones
3d ago

Well that's what happens when the government threatens to take away your livelihood if you don't. This isn't compliance, this is the boot of the government on citizens necks

Reply(3)
33
novaxever
3d ago

I'm retired, i've had the rona and survived (like the flu, but lasted a bit longer), and I will not take the jab nor the pills Pfizer invented in a couple months. Leave people alone!!

Reply(1)
27
HaliHannigans Cupcakery
3d ago

keep lying...nobody's buying it. Marketing 101 *Hurry! Get Yours, you're missing out! EVERYBODY'S doing it!" Go ahead and give them mine then.

Reply
18
Related
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Jab#Britons#Nhs England#Nhs Covid
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boris is joined by Carrie, baby daughter Romy (with a full head of BROWN hair) and Dilyn the dog as he holds Christmas Day conference calls with NHS 'vaccine heroes'

Boris Johnson hopped onto Zoom for video calls with his wife Carrie, their two young children, and their dog Dilyn, in photos released by Downing Street on Christmas Day. The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson were pictured sitting on a sofa next to their scruffy dog in a living room in Chequers, Mr Johnson's official country residence, speaking to NHS vaccination ‘heroes’ administering millions of Covid booster jabs.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy