Surge in ‘London leavers’ snapping up properties outside the capital in 2021

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
 3 days ago

London-based home-buyers purchased more properties outside the city during 2021 than in any year since 2007, analysis suggests.

First-time buyers made up nearly a quarter (24%) of Londoners buying outside the capital in 2021, according to the calculations from Hamptons.

The estate agent estimates that, in total, buyers based in London purchased more than 112,700 homes outside the city this year – the highest number since 2007.

On average, London sellers spent £18,980 less on their home outside the capital than the price of the property they sold, Hamptons said.

The average “London leaver” who moved this year sold their home for £525,910 and spent £506,930 on their new property.

Hamptons identified St Albans in Hertfordshire as the top destination for first-time buyers moving out of London in 2021.

For existing home-owners who were moving out of London, Dartford in Kent was named as top hotspot.

The Arun area of West Sussex which includes Arundel and Bognor Regis, was the top destination for London-based buyers purchasing a second home, the estate agent found.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “The capital’s loss is the Home Counties’ gain, with these buyers prepared to move 24% further than before the pandemic began, taking their wealth and experience with them.

“There are still many uncertainties about what long-term impact the pandemic will have on the way we live our lives and how we work.

“It seems likely that hybrid remote working is set to continue in some form, which will keep outmigration numbers above pre-pandemic norms.

“However, after this year’s frenzy, we expect the numbers to fall back a little, particularly as house prices outside the capital are set to continue outperforming London over the next few years.

“We expect to see the number of London purchases outside the capital average around 85,000 in both 2022 and 2023, around 10,000 more than during the five years leading up to the pandemic.”

Covid news – live: Record 129,471 new cases in 24 hours as hospital admissions rise in every part of England

A further 129,471 Covid-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, setting another new single-day record amid the spread of the new Omicron variant.It brings the seven-day infection total to 802,137, representing an increase of 30.3 per cent on the previous week.The government also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. It warned that the data was incomplete due to holidays, and does not include figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.Meanwhile The NHS in England recorded a 44 per cent weekly increase in hospital admissions on Christmas day, with admissions in the capital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK Covid cases rise by record 129,471 in 24 hours as Omicron spreads

Covid-19 cases have soared by their highest number since the start of the pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the UK.The latest figures released by the government show 129,471 new cases in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, which is a new daily record.The government also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. It warned that the data was incomplete due to the holidays, and did not include figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.The Omicron variant is thought by scientists to be milder than previous incarnations of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
House prices in non-London hotspots see best performance in a decade

The past year saw house prices in Britain’s prime housing markets outside of London surge at the strongest pace in a decade, new research showed.The prime price bracket accounts for the top 5 to 10 percent of the housing market by value.The value of homes in the UK’s prime housing markets outside of the capital grew by 9.3 percent on average, research by property advisers Savills - the strongest annual growth since 2010.The surge was led by people looking to upsize and move out of cities post-lockdown.Coastal areas such as Devon and Cornwall recorded an average price growth of 15.6...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

