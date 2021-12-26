ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133V8A_0dVypsra00

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream.

But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come.

Here is a look at the most notable new gadgets unveiled over the last 12 months.

Samsung foldables

This was the year when foldables went “mainstream”, Samsung declared as it took the decision to skip releasing a new version of its popular Galaxy Note device and instead unveil two new foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 was the big and bold phone with a traditional screen on the front but opening out to reveal a tablet-sized display on the inside, while the Flip3 is a modern take on early 2000s flip phones, with a smaller display on the outside when the device is closed for viewing notifications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bouln_0dVypsra00

Although neither was the first of its kind for Samsung, crucially they have evolved enough in terms of features and pricing to be genuine alternatives to traditional “flat phones” for the first time.

And in an age where most phones all look like the same black block, Samsung’s shake-up could spark a new wave of foldables.

– Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses

Smart glasses have been done before, but a company the size of Facebook moving into the space is a sign that the industry as a whole is set on embracing the technology.

Facebook’s Stories – made by Ray-Ban – are similar to the Snapchat Spectacles in that their main purpose is a device for capturing images and videos from a first-person perspective.

On the positive side, they look much more like “regular” glasses than other smart glasses and that makes them less off-putting.

On the downside, society as a whole still isn’t ready or comfortable with the idea of people walking around with video cameras on their face taking photos or videos at a moment’s notice without the telltale sign of getting their phone out first to do so.

Smart glasses still have a way to go, but these appear to be a small step on the road to acceptability.

– The Metaverse

Not a gadget, but a major announcement during the year was Facebook’s intention to shift towards becoming a “metaverse company”.

The metaverse is a 3D online world people enter using devices such as virtual reality headsets and smart glasses – another reason those Ray-Ban Stories could prove to be an important step – and interact with others as though in the same room as them.

Early examples from Facebook have shown people holding meetings in the metaverse where attendees are spread around the world but meet virtually in a customisable location using personal avatars to represent themselves.

In essence, the idea is for a 3D internet where video calls and message boards are replaced by virtual 3D spaces for working and socialising.

It’s a long-term project – despite Facebook’s excitement, virtual reality headset usage is nowhere near what it needs to be for the metaverse to truly to take off, and many of us would probably need a better internet connection to take full advantage of it.

Sky Glass

A substantial shift in how Sky TV is introduced to and then watched in the home, Sky Glass takes the box and satellite dish, puts them inside a TV and runs the whole thing over your home broadband.

On the plus side, the Sky installation process no longer requires an engineer scaling your home to put up a dish – instead it’s plug in and connect to wifi, done.

On the downside, there have been early signs that it’s still a work in progress – the interface is busy and confusing, taking away the record button upsets the rhythm of how many people use Sky, and the dependence on an internet connection means if your wifi goes down it now takes your entire TV with it.

– Pixel 6

Google has long been trying to make a smartphone to rival the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S series, but in truth previous generations of its Pixel haven’t come close.

Their latest effort, however – the Pixel 6 – has closed that gap noticeably.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlxPp_0dVypsra00

Like most Pixel phones, the cameras are excellent, but the addition of impressive editing features like Magic Eraser, which allows you to easily remove objects or photobombers from the background, has further elevated what the camera system is capable of.

Crucially, the rest of the phone is catching up now too, with all the best Google apps and technology better integrated into the device and running more seamlessly, in part thanks to Google’s decision to use its own-made Tensor chips in the phone, which has made for a much better experience for users.

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Glasses#Google Pixel#Smartphone#Virtual Reality Headsets#Facebook S Stories
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

How to securely show your COVID-19 certificate on your iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you have to physically hand over your iPhone to present aCOVID-19 vaccination certificate, here's how to do so quickly in the most secure way possible.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

New Android malware apps discovered – delete these dangerous apps now

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Google is waging an endless war against threat actors who want to steal our data with malicious apps. At least once a month, the cybersecurity community appears to find a malware campaign threatening Android users. Late last month, researchers from cybersecurity company ThreatFabric found another cluster of dangerous Android malware apps on the Play store. These apps posed as PDF scanners, QR readers, and banking apps. They belong to four different malware families, were distributed over the course of four months, and were downloaded over 300,000 times. New Android...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy