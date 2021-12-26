ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Shoppers plan to stay at home but spend more in end-of-year sales’

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFABx_0dVypryr00

Consumers are set to shop from home but spend more in the post-Christmas sales than in previous years in a reassuring sign for online retailers, a survey suggests.

Bargain-hunters plan to spend an average of £247 each in the end-of-year sales, an increase of £85 on last year and £61 more than 2019, according to Barclaycard Payments, which processes nearly £1 in every £3 spent on credit and debit cards in the UK.

However almost half (47%) of those polled believe inflation may affect how much they buy overall, with 49% of these shoppers intending to spend less than they usually would.

While Boxing Day remains the most popular day to start sales shopping, with almost four in 10 (37%) planning to buy on this day, 30% plan to start browsing the sales on Christmas Eve and 27% said they will shop on Christmas Day.

Almost half (45%) of those questioned say they will shop less frequently in stores over the sales period and four in 10 say they will shop online in an effort to avoid queues and crowds.

However, Covid-19 concerns are not the only reason for Britons favouring online shopping.

A third (34%) say they prefer online shopping in general, 32% say it is more efficient and allows them to spend time with family and friends during the holidays, and 27% do not want to brave the unpredictable British weather.

Some 22% are looking to support smaller businesses and those closer to home in the sales.

Barclaycard Payments head of online payments Harshna Cayley said: “The rise in spending when compared to the last two years is a reassuring sign for retailers, showing that, despite inflation increasing and worries about the new Covid-19 variant, consumers are keen to continue the tradition of sales shopping, even when some of the larger retailers are closing their physical stores on Boxing Day itself.

“Yet, we are also becoming more conscious about the purchases we make. With environmental concerns and the cost of everyday living front of mind, many Brits are seeking sustainable goods and services but also financially planning for the year ahead by taking advantage of deals to buy items for celebrations in the 2022.”

– OnePoll surveyed 2,000 UK adults between December 3 and 7.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Want To Do Some End-of-the-Year Shopping? These 17 Sales Are Almost As Good As Black Friday

If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday. This year was not an easy one to say the least, so even if you just want to treat yourself to something...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Welry End of Year Sale: 20% off

Take an extra 20% off a range of rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces and more from Welry (formerly jewelry.com). Shop Now at Welry Tips Prices are as marked. Pictured is the Welry 1/3-tcw Diamond Teardrop Pendant for $268 ($182 low)
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Weather#Home#Christmas Eve#Barclaycard Payments#Britons#British
The Independent

The best Boxing Day sales 2021: Biggest deals on Dyson, AirPods, Ugg and more

For some of us, Christmas Day is the most highly anticipated day of the year – with millions of people waking up at the crack of dawn to see what Santa left them, stick the turkey in the oven and pop open a bottle of champagne for breakfast.Would just trim it down a bit now: For others, it’s Boxing Day that takes centre stage. And it wasn’t just Santa bringing the festive cheer this year, but also some of our favourite retailers, thanks to the Boxing Day sales – Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis and Partners, we’re looking at...
FIFA
Axios

Retailers surrender to unprecedented costs on online returns

Returning unwanted gifts this holiday season is becoming so expensive for retailers that they just might let customers keep the products — and issue refunds anyway. Why it matters: The cost of online returns is soaring, contributing to increased prices, product shortages and supply chain stress. The big picture:...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Mail

When the pound shops are ripping you off: Big name supermarkets are often better value than 'everything for a pound' discount chains, research shows

Bargain hunters could end up paying more for their favourite treats at 'everything for a pound' discount shops compared to big name supermarkets, research shows. Consumers in the UK purchasing chocolates, fizzy drinks and tea could end up paying up to £1.50 more at chains such as Poundland, Poundshop and Sam99p compared to major retailers, an investigation found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Shoppers avoid first day of post-Christmas sales as footfall drops amid Covid concerns

The number of shoppers at post-Christmas sales on Monday dropped by 37.2 per cent compared to Boxing Day 2019, according to new figures, as the extended bank holiday and Covid fears dampened demand.Retail analyst Springboard found footfall in retail parks, high streets and shopping centres all saw a decline of up to 47 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.On Monday, retail parks saw footfall down by 10.9 per cent, shopping centres by 42.3 per cent and high streets by 47 per cent.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, told the BBC: “The greater attraction of retail parks is in part likely...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Boxing Day sales slump: Footfall on High Streets is down 47% compared to 2019 as Omicron sweeps the UK - but more shoppers hit the shops today after Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Next stayed shut yesterday

Post-Christmas sales on the high street took a nosedive today, dropping by nearly a half compared to 2019 as shoppers shunned city centres amid Omicron fears sweeping the country. Retail analyst Springboard said footfall figures, up to midday, were better than Boxing Day but still down 37.2 per cent on...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Retail sales in US grew 8.5% this holiday season, stats show

Despite a supply chain crisis that has upended sectors of the U.S. economy, holiday retails sales this year increased 8.5% compared with last year, according to the latest figures released by MasterCard. MasterCard Spending Pulse tracked sales online and in-store, excluding automotive, between November 1 and December 24. Steve Sadove,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Numbers of Boxing Day shoppers 41% below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

The numbers of in-person Boxing Day shoppers fell to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day was 41% below the 2019 level, data from industry analyst Springboard shows.Shops on Boxing Day are usually bustling with customers hunting for post-Christmas bargains, but the footfall in high streets was 37.7% lower than in 2019, while it dropped 48.4% in shopping centres and 40.2% in retail parks.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “A major reason for the significantly lower footfall compared with 2019 will be due to consumers’ ongoing nervousness about the Covid infection rate.“This will have...
RETAIL
marketplace.org

Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves

With the caveat that omicron could dim the economic outlook for retailers as more people choose to stay home, we just got an early picture of the all-important holiday sales season. And things look pretty decent. New data indicates that consumers showed up big-time, with holiday sales surging 8.5% from...
RETAIL
NBC News

Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned

Two in three shoppers are now planning at least one return after a huge holiday shopping season. Processing returns costs stores more than ever this year, and that cost also extends to the environment, as returns produced an estimated 5.8 billion pounds of waste in 2020.Dec. 28, 2021.
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy