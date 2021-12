I don’t know how it is for you folks, but here in Mount Tremper it’s going to be a white Christmas after all! At least for part of the day. There’s a couple of inches of snow on the ground, but that’s enough for a noisy Town of Shandaken truck with a snow plow to be pushing it around. The familiar sound of the noisy truck laboring back and forth a couple of times means winter’s officially here.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO