ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Marvelettes Singer Wanda Young Dead at 78

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Young -- one of the few remaining members of The Marvelettes -- has died. The legendary singer's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed the news to the New York Times Saturday -- saying her mother had passed almost two weeks ago, on Dec. 15, in Garden City, MI as a result of...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 7

Dr. Bud
2d ago

I was fortunate enough to see them in Oakland when they sang , Don't mess with Bill, it was my name so I loved the song lol

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wanda Young
Person
Berry Gordy
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead at 78

Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the Monkees, died Friday of natural causes at his home in Carmel Valley, California, his family told Rolling Stone. Nesmith was 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Marvelettes#The New York Times#Wy And Co
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
wcmu.org

Mowtown legend Wanda Young has died

One of the stars of Motown records has died. It was announced over the weekend that singer Wanda Young passed away. Her group The Marvelettes gave Motown its first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. When Motown Records hit the big time, The Marvelettes were there, and...
DETROIT, MI
The Hollywood Reporter

Wanda Young, Member of Motown’s The Marvelettes Who Sang on Hit “Please Mr. Postman,” Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The all-female group was signed by Motown to its Tamla label earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
New York Post

Tommy Lane, star of ‘Shaft’ and ‘Live and Let Die,’ dead at 83

Veteran actor and stuntman Tommy Lane has died at the age of 83. Lane — who starred in 1971’s “Shaft” and 1973’s “Live and Let Die” — passed away Monday at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The news was reported by his daughter Kamala, according to Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
WHIO Dayton

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dead at 53

Singer Carlos Marin, the baritone for international pop-fusion group Il Divo, has died, the band announced on social media. He was 53. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away,” remaining group members David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler announced Sunday on social media. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.
MUSIC
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy