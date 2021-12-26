Dewitt Twp. Fire Dept., Lansing Mercy Ambulance mourns loss of firefighter
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was one of remembrance for the crews of the Dewitt Township Fire Department and Lansing Mercy Ambulance.
Firefighter and Paramedic James Swindlehurst died yesterday from COVID-19 complications, according to a Facebook post.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of FF/Paramedic James Swindlehurst," the post said.
