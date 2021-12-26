ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Dewitt Twp. Fire Dept., Lansing Mercy Ambulance mourns loss of firefighter

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahQaK_0dVyozim00

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was one of remembrance for the crews of the Dewitt Township Fire Department and Lansing Mercy Ambulance.

Firefighter and Paramedic James Swindlehurst died yesterday from COVID-19 complications, according to a Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of FF/Paramedic James Swindlehurst,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 4

Scott DeWitt
3d ago

Rip James , God will take care of you like you took care of the many people you served

Reply
5
Kelly Wood
3d ago

I am so sorry for your loss..I am a fire fighter Daughter...I truly feel for your family 👪

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

COVID-19 testing centers see long lines amid holiday celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As omicron continues to increase and the holidays are set to come to an end, many people will be heading to testing sites around mid-Michigan. For many, the lines are already starting to get long. This morning, the lines were wrapped around the corner at the Frandor site. A lot of […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Dewitt, MI
Sports
City
Dewitt, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Lansing, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Dept#Lansing Mercy Ambulance#Ff Paramedic#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter

ROMEO, Mich. (AP) — An animal shelter in Michigan has been inundated with hundreds of parakeets. The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night, The Detroit News reported. “We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Dole Fresh Vegetables announces voluntary recall for select salads

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dole Fresh Vegetables announced a voluntary precautionary recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that were processed at Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ facilities. Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of: AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, […]
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy