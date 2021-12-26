Dewitt Twp. Fire Dept., Lansing Mercy Ambulance mourns loss of firefighter

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was one of remembrance for the crews of the Dewitt Township Fire Department and Lansing Mercy Ambulance.

Firefighter and Paramedic James Swindlehurst died yesterday from COVID-19 complications, according to a Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of FF/Paramedic James Swindlehurst,” the post said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.