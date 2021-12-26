ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Robert Williams: Impressive effort vs. Milwaukee

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Williams provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Milwaukee#Fg
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) return home for a back-to-back homestand beginning on Monday night versus the Boston Celtics (16-17). Minnesota is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak following a shorthanded defeat versus the Utah Jazz, 128-116, on Thursday. The Timberwolves head into Monday's meeting versus Boston without...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Why the Boston Celtics suffered Christmas collapse in Milwaukee

The Boston Celtics fell victim to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas afternoon, losing by a final score of 117-113. Boston led by 15 at halftime and 13 with under 5:30 remaining but were unable to close out the contest. The Celtics had to make emergency signings to...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy