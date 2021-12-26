Showers Sunday with mild temps and possible sunshine

Sunday will bring a mix of rain early eventually cleaning with sun and clouds.

Sunday will be breezy and mild with temps in the 40s.

SUNDAY: The day should be mostly sunny with the possibility of a very brief shower. Expect highs of 47 degrees and lows of 35 degrees.

MONDAY: There should be some drops of wintry precipitation in the morning. Through the afternoon it will turn into cold, wintry rain throughout the state. It's expected to fizzle out by Monday night. There is a chance of snowfall, but it should not be more that .10. Expect highs of 40 degrees and lows of 29 degrees.

TUESDAY: Prepare for partly sunny weather with highs of 45 degrees and lows of 32 degrees.