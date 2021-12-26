ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers Sunday with mild temps and possible sunshine

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

Sunday will bring a mix of rain early eventually cleaning with sun and clouds.

Sunday will be breezy and mild with temps in the 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE7px_0dVyokj700

SUNDAY: The day should be mostly sunny with the possibility of a very brief shower. Expect highs of 47 degrees and lows of 35 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yP2Xl_0dVyokj700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3EFT_0dVyokj700

MONDAY: There should be some drops of wintry precipitation in the morning. Through the afternoon it will turn into cold, wintry rain throughout the state. It's expected to fizzle out by Monday night. There is a chance of snowfall, but it should not be more that .10. Expect highs of 40 degrees and lows of 29 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2do6Y4_0dVyokj700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MryxA_0dVyokj700

TUESDAY: Prepare for partly sunny weather with highs of 45 degrees and lows of 32 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00goqp_0dVyokj700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODkct_0dVyokj700

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KATC News

Big temperature swing this weekend

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Mild With Fog & Scattered Showers Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lots of clouds around this morning with areas of dense fog especially over southern & western locations. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for these areas until 12 PM. Light drizzle is possible this morning with scattered showers likely by the afternoon. It will be a warm first day of 2022 as highs will be above freezing ranging from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s along the coast.
BANGOR, ME
News 12

Police: 2 brothers shot in apartment building on Regent Place in Brooklyn

Police responded to a report of a double shooting in Brooklyn Friday morning. Police say shots rang out just past 4:30 a.m. on the third floor in the hallway of an apartment building on Regent Place. Bullets struck a 34-year-old man in both the stomach and knee. The second victim was a 39-year-old man who was hit in his armpit.
BROOKLYN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mild start to the New Year Saturday then snow and ice possible Sunday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Temperatures drop into the 30s Friday night and a few scattered showers are possible late-night. More spotty showers move through on Saturday with plenty of dry time in between. Rain then picks up Saturday night and as temperatures slowly drop, sleet and freezing rain will be possible late Saturday night.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Starting with morning showers and more sunshine by the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Starting off our News Year's Eve with some morning showers. We will continue to see clouds through the afternoon but will see more sunshine starting later in the evening with clear skies by tonight. Temperatures will remain below normal, the average for today is 68-degrees. Throughout...
YUMA, AZ
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy