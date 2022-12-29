The Best New Year Sales to Shop While You Still Can, from Fashion to Fitness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Holiday gift cards already burning a hole in your pocket? Boxing Day was Dec. 26, adding to an ever-expanding list of retail holidays for deal hunters.

First celebrated in the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth countries, the post-Christmas holiday is rooted in the tradition of charity, though its exact origins are up for debate among historians. In modern times, it’s come to serve as an extension of St. Nick’s Day — and the extra opportunity to watch football (or soccer, depending on your locale) and spend time with loved ones also comes with end-of-year discounts.

Ahead, see some of the best winter sales on clothing, activewear, designer fashion, shoes, accessories and more to shop now through the end of January. A few top picks include Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale , up to half off at Skims , Everlane’s 2022 Unwrapped sale , Sephora’s New Skincare sale , designer blowouts at Saks and Net-A-Porter and more, Casper’s Last Call sale and more; stay tuned as we’ll update this list regularly all winter.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Sales at Major Retailers

While Amazon’s Cyber Monday event has ended, the online discounts continue with savings of up to 70% off during the e-commerce giant’s New Year’s Sale , which includes up to 75% off designer items from its Luxury Stores . Save big on Amazon’s smart speakers, tablets, Fire TVs and streaming sticks, security cameras and other devices as well as deep discounts on gift-ready fashion, electronics, beauty, toys, home appliances, cookware, accessories and more.

Through Jan. 22, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Stock Up & Save event promises 25% off select bedding, bath and storage, plus double Welcome Rewards+ points. New subscribers can save 20% off their entire purchase (exclusions apply), and Welcome Rewards+ and Beyond+ members get 20% off and free shipping (membership is $29 and up annually; sign up here ).

Belk’s end-of-year sale promises up to 80% off clearance items across every department, plus an extra 10% off with free in-store pickup.

For a limited time, Best Buy’s sale includes deals on laptops, computers, TVs, tablets, headphones, gaming accessories, electronics, video games and more tech.

Ending Jan. 10, save up to 75% off select clothing, shoes, jewelry, home and accessories during the limited-time sale at Bloomingdale’s .

For a limited time, JC Penney’s end-of-season blowout promises up to 70% off on select outerwear, boots and accessories; up to 50% off select bedding and home items plus an extra 30% off with coupon; up to 40% off mattresses and furniture plus an extra 10% off with coupon; and up to 40% off select activewear and footwear. Plus, get a $20 JC Penney Bonus Reward when you spend $50 on qualifying home purchases through Jan. 16.

For a limited time, save up to 70% off select sale and clearance items and get up to 50% off on closeout deals during the biggest clearance event of the season at Kohl’s.

For a limited time, Home Depot’s sale promises up to 40% off select bath furniture and products, up to 45% off select tools plus free two-day delivery, up to 25% off interior lighting and up to $45 select Klein tools, to name just a few deals

The home improvement retailer’s ongoing Deals of the Day promises daily discounts, plus enjoy savings on more than 26,800 products across every department.

The Macy’s Flash Sale promises 50 to 75% off select women’s shoes, bags and accessories; plus, get up to 70% off clearance items including clothing and shoes for the entire family, jewelry, beauty, accessories, toys, home and more.

Neiman Marcus’ Designer Sale promises up to 50% off womenswear, menswear, jewelry, bags and accessories from A.L.C., Off-White, MCM, Marc Jacobs, Theory and more.

For a limited time, save up to 70% off sale items from Valentino, Manolo Blahnik, Frame, Off-White, Jimmy Choo, Balmain, Maison Margiela, The Row, Khaite, Mansur Gavriel, Missoni, Chloe, Christopher John Rogers, By Far, Re/Done and more designers.

The department retailer’s sale section promises up to 70% off womenswear, menswear, beauty, fragrances, accessories, jewelry, footwear, home goods and more.

Save up to 70% off clearance from Madewell, Steve Madden, MAC Cosmetics, Ugg, Thread & Supply, Z by Zella, Clinique, Tucker + Tate and more clothing, accessories, beauty and other categories.

For a limited time, Mr. Porter’s fall/winter sale promises up to 60% off A.P.C., Mr. P, Tom Ford, Brunello Cucinelli, Maison Margiela, Common Projects, Fear of God Essentials and more designer labels.

Save up 70% off over 1000s of items across every category, including furniture, rugs, decor, bedding, kitchen, outdoor, lighting and more and get free shipping on everything during the Red Tag Sale .

Save 10% off orders of $50 and up when you buy online and pick up in Petco stores; plus enjoy deals of up to 50% off and get free shipping when you spend $35 and up.

Enjoy deals across every category including buy 3, get the 4th free on select dog and cat treats and chews; buy 2, get the 3rd for 50% off on dog food toppers and toys; and more.

Save up to 40% off furniture, bedding, bath and more during Pottery Barn’s Winter Warehouse Sale , plus get 10% off all sofas and armchairs in select fabrics and up to 20% off select bedding and free shipping.

Save up to 60% off furniture, bedding, decor and gifts during PB Teen’s End-of-Season Sale , plus save up to 70% off on clearance items.

Enjoy clearance and outlet deals of up to 60% off on REI Co-op, North Face, Columbia, Prana, Hoka, Allbirds, Salomon and more.

Save up to 70% off select items during Saks’ Designer Sale , including on Ralph Lauren, Common Projects, Rails, Balenciaga, Manolo Blahnik and much more; plus get an extra 20% off select items with code GET20SF.

Through Jan. 17, save up to 50% off on top skincare from Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, Fresh, PMD, Clarins and more, plus get up to 50% off on select sale items.

Sur La Table’s Winter sale includes up to 50% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands, plus save big on holiday decor and more Christmas clearance items.

For a limited time, Target’s Clearance Run includes 50% off on toys and tech to 30% off cozy essentials.

Through Jan. 21, Ulta’s Jumbo Love sale includes deals on jumbo shampoos, conditioners and more haircare from Redken, Joico, Pattern and more.

Walmart’s ongoing deals include major markdowns on electronics, home theater, smart vacuums, kitchen appliances and more; up to $300 off laptops from HP, Asus, Lenovo and others; toys starting at $10; up to 70% off on fashion; clothing deals under $15; and many more Flash Picks and Rollbacks.

For a limited time, Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale includes up to 70% off furniture, wall art, decor, bedding, rugs, storage and organization, small appliances and more; up to 40% off sofas and sectionals; and more deals.

Take up to 60% off select furniture, bedding, decor and more during West Elm’s Big Savings event and up to 50% off best-selling furniture.

Save an extra 20% off clearance during Williams-Sonoma’s End-of-Season Sale with code EXTRA, plus get free shipping on cookware, cutlery and electrics.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Sales on Clothing, Shoes and Accessories

24S Save up to 50% off select designer clothing from Valentino, Coach, Alexander McQueen, Marine Serre, Marni, Balenciaga and more.

Allbirds For a limited time, save up to 40% off select women’s and men’s styles.

Amazon Save up to 75% off select Luxury Store designer pieces and up to 70% off clothing from Adidas, True Religion, Crocs, Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials and more.

Anthropologie Save up to 50% off on select sale items.

Athleta For a limited time, save up to 60% off select activewear and accessories.

Banana Republic Through Jan. 31, take an extra 30% off sale styles for a total of up to 60% off.

Cole Haan Through Jan. 23, save an extra 20 to 30% off select footwear.

Cos Take up to 70% off womenswear and menswear.

Free People For a limited time, take an extra 50% off all sale items.

Gap Through Jan. 11, get 40% off your purchase with code FLASH and an extra 20% off with code GAPDEAL (exclusions apply).

Everlane Take up to 70% off during the brand’s 2022 Wrapped sale.

H&M Take up to 60% off further-reduced sale styles.

Huckberry Save up to 40% off menswear, home goods and gear.

J. Crew For a limited time, take an extra 60% off last-chance sale items and 25% off almost everything else with code EPIC.

JW Pei Take up to 50% off select archive styles during the End of Year sale and 15% off full-pirced bags with code 23WS15.

Kate Spade Save up to 50% off on select bags, clothing, jewelry and accessories.

Lululemon Save up to 50% off leggings, workout tops, outerwear, fitness accessories and more during the activewear brand’s We Made Too Much sale.

Mansur Gavriel Save up to 60% off during the luxury label’s Last Chance Sale.

Nike For a limited time, save up to 40% off select items and up to 50% off select bras and shorts with code MOVE50.

Oak + Fort Save up to 60% off during the Last Chance sale.

Rowing Blazers For a limited time, save up to 75% off select clothing and accessories.

Skims Save up to 50% off underwear, loungewear and accessories.

Universal Standard Take up to 75% off limited-run styles during the Collector’s Sale.

Urban Outfitters For a limited time, save up to 50% off select home decor favorites and up to 40% off cold-weather accessories.

Zappos Save up to 50% off select items to savings on popular brands such as Adidas, Columbia, Crocs, Sam Edelman and more during the Winter Clearance Sale.

Zara Take up to 70% off in stores and online.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Beauty Deals

Dermstore Ending Jan. 31, save an extra 10% off and up to 50% off select products with code EXTRA10 from Dermstore’s Last Chance sale.

Sephora Through Jan. 17, save up to 50% off on top skincare from Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, Fresh, PMD, Clarins and more, plus get up to 50% off on select sale items.

Space NK For a limited time, save up to 50% off select items from Hourglass Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Caudalie, Sisley-Paris and more.

Ulta Through Jan. 21, Ulta’s Jumbo Love sale includes deals on jumbo shampoos, conditioners and more haircare from Redken, Joico, Pattern and more.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Fitness and Wellness Deals

Alo Moves Through the end of January, take 60% off your first year of Alo Move and pay just $7 per month for unlimited workouts and motivation.

Centr For a limited time, get one free month of Chris Hemsworth’s fitness platform; subscriptions start at $10 per month.

Lululemon Save up to 50% off leggings, workout tops, outerwear, fitness accessories and more during the activewear brand’s End-of-Year sale.

Mirror For a limited time take 50% off Lululemon-owned Mirror’s smart home gym with HD display.

P.volve Take 30% off the Essentials Kit with code EVOLVE30.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Cookware Deals

Our Place For a limited time, save up to 28% off select tableware bundles.

Sur La Table The cookware retailer’s Winter Sale includes up to 50% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands, plus save big on holiday decor and more Christmas clearance items.

Williams-Sonoma Save an extra 20% off clearance during the End-of-Season Sale with code EXTRA, plus get free shipping on cookware, cutlery and electrics.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Home & Furniture Deals

AllModern Save up to 30% off select furniture, decor, rugs and more plus get an extra 15% off bed and bath with code GET15 during the Modern Refresh Sala.e

Dyson Get up to $200 on select vacuums and air purifiers, plus save on expertly refurbished Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools.

Floyd For a limited time, save 25% off select furniture and decor.

Lovesac For a limited time, save 30% off Sac bundles and up to 20% off sactionals and SealthTech.

Overstock Save up 70% off over 1000s of items across every category, including furniture, rugs, decor, bedding, kitchen, outdoor, lighting and more and get free shipping on everything during the Red Tag Sale.

Terrain For a limited time, get an extra 40% off sale items with code EXTRASALE.

Urban Outfitters For a limited time, save up to 50% off select home decor favorites and up to 40% off cold-weather accessories.

Wayfair For a limited time, the Fresh Start Sale includes up to 70% off furniture, wall art, decor, bedding, rugs, storage and organization, small appliances and more; up to 40% off sofas and sectionals; and more deals.

West Elm Take up to 60% off select furniture, bedding, decor and more during the Big Savings event and up to 50% off best-selling furniture.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Sales on Luggage, Travel and Outdoor

Backcountry For a limited time, save 25% off select outdoor- and travel-ready winter clothing, footwear, accessories, gear and more.

Calpak For a limited time, save up to 75% off select suitcases, luggage sets, travel accessories, clothing and more.

Dagne Dover For a limited time, save up to 25% off select travel bags and accessories.

eBags Ending Jan. 17, save up to 20% off select luggage, bags, accessories and more.

Herschel Save up to 30% off select styles.

Monos For a limited time, save up to 10% off select luggage.

Samsonite Ending Jan. 17, save up to 20% off select best-selling luggage, bags, accessories and more.

Travelpro For a limited time, save $10 when you spend $100, $40 when you spend $250 or $$100 when you spend $500 (exclusions apply).

Tumi For a limited time, save on select luggage, backpacks and accessories.

Zero Halliburton For a limited time, save on select luggage, backpacks and accessories.

The Best New Year’s 2023 Sales on Mattresses and Bedding

Avocado Ending Jan. 10, save 10% off everything, including up to $340 off bed frames and up to $880 mattresses with code SAVE10; up to 50% off loungewear; up to 30% off the alpaca sweater collection and more during the Year End sale.

Awara Sleep Ending Jan. 11, take $300 off any mattress and get a cotton sheet set, mattress protector and two latex pillows for free.

Brooklinen For a limited time, save 15% off on comforters and weighted blankets and 10% off sitewide.

C a sper For a limited time, save up to 50% off select bedding and up to 15% off select mattresses.

DreamCloud For a limited time, save 25% off sitewide and get $599 worth of accessories.

Eight Sleep For a limited time, save $150 off the Pod mattress or $75 off the Pod 3 cover.

Layla Ending Jan. 30, save an extra $300 off select mattresses and up to $1,100 on bundles.

Parachute For a limited time, save on select Last Chance bedding, apparel and accessories.

Pom Pom at Home Through Jan. 18, save 20% off sitewide and get free shipping with code WINTER20.