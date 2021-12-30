ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shopping: The Best Boxing Day Sales to Catch Through the New Year, From Fashion to Fitness

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Holiday gift cards already burning a hole in your pocket? Boxing Day is Dec. 26, adding to an ever-expanding list of retail holidays for deal hunters.

First celebrated in the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth countries, the post-Christmas holiday is rooted in the tradition of charity, though its exact origins are up for debate among historians. In modern times, it’s come to serve as an extension of St. Nick’s Day — and the extra opportunity to watch football (or soccer, depending on your locale) and spend time with loved ones also comes with end-of-year discounts.

Ahead, see some of the best Boxing Day sales and after Christmas deals to shop now through the New Year. Stay tuned as we’ll update this list through the weekend.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Deals at Major Retailers

Amazon Save on electronics, smart vacuums, select Amazon Echo devices and speakers, and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Save up to 70% off on clearance items, including select kitchenware, bedding, vacuums, appliances, decor, beauty tools and more

Best Buy Save up to $300 off on select laptops and TVs, $60 off the Apple Watch Series 7 , up to 60 percent of video games and more.

Chairish From Dec. 26 to 30, take up to 30 percent off select items.

JC Penney Dec. 25 only, take an extra 30 percent off select items with code THANKS30

Kohl’s Dec. 25 only, take an extra 25% off with code JOY25 and enjoy deals for $50 and under

Home Depot Save up to 40% off select tools, appliances, furnishings, holiday decor, smart home gear, electronics and more home improvement products.

Lowe’s Ending Feb. 2, 2022, save on select clearance and open-box home appliances.

Macy’s Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take an extra 10 or 15 percent off select items with code JOY, plus save up to 75 percent off home decor and bedding, up to 50 percent off lingerie, 20 percent all Lancome beauty; plus, enjoy up to 65 percent off sale items through Jan. 31, 2022.

Petco Save up to 50% off pet food, toys, clothing, dog crates and more.

Petsmart Save 20 percent off same-day deliveries through DoorDash or 35 percent off your first auto-ship order

Target Get up to 50 percent toys and video games, up to 45 percent off kitchen items, up to 40 percent off select electronics and more last-minute deals

Walmart Save on select video games and gaming accessories, electronics, toys, holiday storage and more

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Fashion Deals

24S Take 15% off with code EXTRA15 at the LVMH-owned luxury online retailer.

Anthropologie Take 40 percent off sale items.

Bloomingdale’s Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take an extra 30 percent off select items.

Cos Take up to 70 percent of womenswear and menswear

Free People Take an extra 50 percent off all sale items.

Everlane Take up to 60 percent off during the direct-to-consumer brand’s Goodbye 2021 sale.

Girlfriend Collective Ending Dec. 31, take 20 percent off all full-priced items and up to 50 percent off sale items.

H&M Take up to 60 percent off sale styles.

J. Crew Ending Dec. 30, take an extra 50 percent off sale items with code BIGSALE.

JW Pei Take up to 60 percent off sitewide with code JWEY15.

Lululemon Save leggings, workout tops, outerwear, fitness accessories and more during the brand’s We Made Too Much sale.

Neiman Marcus Save up to 60% off select items.

Net-A-Porter Save up to 50 percent off select designer items.

Nike Save up to 40% off on select markdowns.

Nordstrom Ending Jan. 2, 2022, save up to 50 percent off during the retailer’s Half Yearly Sale, including on brands such as Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Slip, Topshop, Bobbi Brown and more.

Oak + Fort Take 15 percent off everything, including sale items for a total of up to 70 percent off.

Reformation Save up to 70 percent off select dresses, denim, footwear and more.

Rothy’s Take up to $70 off the comfy shoe brand’s women’s and men’s footwear.

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 75 percent off designer labels such as Frame, Veronica Beard, Theory, Rag & Bone and more.

Universal Standard Take 50 to 85 percent off over 300 styles.

Zappos Through next year, enjoy regular daily deals ranging from 50% off select items to savings on popular brands such as Adidas, Columbia, Crocs, Sam Edelman and more.

Zara Take up to 70 percent off in stores and online.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Beauty Deals

Bluemercury Save 20 percent off your entire order of $150 or more with code GIFT20.

Dermstore Ending Jan. 3, 2022, take 30 percent off select products and an extra 10 percent off with code EXTRA10.

Sephora Ending Jan. 1, 2022, save an extra 20 percent off sale items with code YEARENDSALE.

Space NK Save up to 30 percent off select items from Hourglass Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Caudalie, Sisley-Paris and more.

Ulta Ending Jan. 20, 2022, save on bulk-sized beauty products during the retailer’s Jumbo Love sale.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Fitness Deals

Alo Moves Take 50 percent off your first year of Alo Moves and pay just $99.50 for an annual membership after a 14-day free trial.

Centr Take 60 percent off the annual membership price of Chris Hemsworth’s wellness app, which is $120 for your first year after a free four-week trial.

P.volve Take 25 percent off the Total Transformation Kit with code NY25.

SoulCycle Take $600 off the indoor cycling studio’s at-home bike (reg. $2,500), plus enjoy a free 30-day trial and complimentary shipping.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Cookware Deals

Caraway Ending Dec. 31, take 10 percent off when you spend $95 or more, 15 percent off when you spend $395 and up to 20 percent off when you spend $525 or more.

Sur La Table Save up to 55% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 75% off select cookware, serving ware, tabletop decor, outdoor grills and other products during the retailer’s end-of-season sale.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Outdoor Gear and Travel Accessories Deals

Backcountry For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off outdoor clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories and more.

Monos Ending Jan. 1, 2022, take 30 percent off sitewide and get 10 percent back in store credit to celebrate the new year.

Samsonite Save 20 percent off sitewide with code JOY20.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Home & Furniture Deals

AllModern Save on select furniture and decor.

Chewy Save up to 50 percent off dog and cat food, toys, pet apparel, treats and health and wellness products.

Floyd Ending Dec. 28, take 20 percent off outdoor furniture with code JULYCHRISTMAS.

Overstock Save up to 70 percent off and get free shipping on thousands of furniture, home decor, bedding, rugs, lighting, jewelry and watches, clothing and accessories, home garden and patio items and much more.

Urban Outfitters Take an extra 30 percent off all sale items.

Wayfair Save up to 65 percent off select furniture, lighting, rugs, home decor, bedding and more during the online retailer’s End-of-Year Clearance Sale.

West Elm Take up to 70 percent off select furniture, bedding, decor and more.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Mattress & Bedding Deals

Avocado Ending Jan. 10, 2022, take $125 off hybrid and latex mattresses with code HOLIDAY, $300 off the organic luxury plush mattress with code JOYFUL, $200 off natural and eco wood bed frames, $50 off the City bed frame, 10 percent off organic bath towels and more deals.

Awara Sleep Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take $200 off any mattress and get $499 worth of free accessories.

Beautyrest For a limited time, take up to $300 off select mattresses.

Brooklinen For a limited time, take 15 percent off sitewide and get free shipping.

Casper For a limited time, save up to 15 percent off select mattresses and 10 percent off everything else.

DreamCloud Ending Dec. 31, take $200 off the luxury hybrid mattress and get $499 worth of free sleep accessories.

Layla Ending Jan. 12, 2022, take up to $200 off select mattresses and save on select bundles.

Serta Ending Jan. 3, 2022, get a free bedding bundle valued at $399 when you spend $999 or more.

Simmons Ending Jan. 3, 2022, take 10 percent off select mattresses.

Tempurpedic Ending Dec. 27, save 30 percent off Tempur-Cloud mattresses, 25 percent off Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket, or buy one Tempur pillow and get another free; plus get $300 worth of free sleep accessories with select mattresses.

Tuft & Needle Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take 20 percent off all mattresses.

This story was originally published Dec. 25, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Season’s Best Coffee Table Books on Fashion, Design and Photography

What defines a stunning photo? Is it gorgeous architecture, seductive fashion editorials or a compelling celebrity portrait? The latest crop of coffee table books strives to answer those questions, offering up a wealth of exceptional images in a wide variety of genres. From never-before-seen vintage photos of Frank Sinatra to lust-worthy interior design and architecture showcases and dazzling images of coveted gemstones, some of the best coffee table books on fashion, design and photography offer irresistible choices for every taste and budget. Here’s a look at 10 of newest titles worth buying. The Stahl House: Case Study House #22, The Making of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Stores#Fashion Brands#Fitness App#Amazon Echo#Bed Bath Beyond Save#Chairish#Jc Penney#Home Depot Save#Macy#Lancome#Petco Save
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Disney Pajama Sets

While some shoppers might naturally think of bulk groceries, food court hot dogs, and free samples when they are planning a trip to their local Costco, there's one type of product at the wholesale chain that doesn't get as much attention as it probably should: clothing. Per Reader's Digest, Costco...
RETAIL
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Walmart
whowhatwear

I Thrift Almost All My Outfits—Here's What I Always Look for While Shopping

When a thrifting haul comes up on my TikTok For You Page, it's hard to resist the urge to watch. I love seeing the unique items people find in their local thrift or vintage shop and living vicariously through them. I thrifted heavily throughout college, but sometimes I still struggle with knowing what to look for in the massive stores and figuring out what could easily be styled. One of my favorite avid thrifters on TikTok, Bridget Brown, eases that struggle for me. I cannot ignore her videos, because she simply finds stuff that sometimes looks too good to be true. She knows how to find the goods, from '70s heeled boots to chunky knits and scarves. Since she seems to be an expert at thrifting and incorporating the pieces into her everyday wardrobe, I decided to ask her for all her shopping tips and what she looks for heading into the store.
APPAREL
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 7 Deals I Can't Resist From Its New Year Sale

The start of the year is the perfect time to organize, refresh, and deep clean your house, and New Year sales are your big chance to save on everything you'll need. As a shopping editor, I report on the best shopping events throughout the year and Amazon's big New Year sale is one of them. As expected, it's a great time to score savings on fitness gear, wellness items, and other New Year resolution must-haves, but there's more. With deals on beauty products, fashion finds, kitchen gadgets, and home goods, you can score savings on all kinds of great finds.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Next’s January sale 2022 is here – these are the best deals you can shop today

Next has a reputation for throwing impressive sales, hosting four seasonal events each year where it offers up to 70 per cent off categories including womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture. And now its 2022 sale has officially started. As one of the most anticipated sales of them all, Next traditionally sees thousands of eager shoppers swarm to bricks-and-mortar stores to line up ahead of the doors opening at 5am come 26 December.But this year the sale looked a little different. Even the most eager of shoppers were able to enjoy a lie in because, due to the way this year’s bank holidays fell, the...
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

16 Major Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

If a bunch of your plans were canceled this week, here's something you can still be excited about. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is finally here, kicking off today, December 26. For the uninitiated, this is Nordstrom's second-biggest sale of the year after its Anniversary Sale in terms of fame. Whereas Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale offers shoppers a chance to buy fall styles on sale before the season starts, the Half-Yearly sale is when thousands of in-season looks go on sale. And this year, the deals are steep. Think: Everyday staples and outfit-making pieces from Reformation, Maje, Madewell, and many more for up to 50 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

43 Genius Products On Amazon That Solve Your Beauty Dilemmas

If you're lucky, it's rare that you run into an epic beauty dilemma on a daily basis. There are a select few whose lives are not marred by heat damage, an unintentionally shiny forehead, or smudged liner on a first date. But if you can't bumble through your day without smearing your lipstick or breaking a nail, you might find yourself constantly on the hunt for genius products that solve my beauty dilemmas. And luckily, Amazon is a one-stop-shop for these exact kinds of products.
MAKEUP
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy