Shopping: The Best Boxing Day Sales to Catch Through the New Year, From Fashion to Fitness

Holiday gift cards already burning a hole in your pocket? Boxing Day is Dec. 26, adding to an ever-expanding list of retail holidays for deal hunters.

First celebrated in the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth countries, the post-Christmas holiday is rooted in the tradition of charity, though its exact origins are up for debate among historians. In modern times, it’s come to serve as an extension of St. Nick’s Day — and the extra opportunity to watch football (or soccer, depending on your locale) and spend time with loved ones also comes with end-of-year discounts.

Ahead, see some of the best Boxing Day sales and after Christmas deals to shop now through the New Year. Stay tuned as we’ll update this list through the weekend.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Deals at Major Retailers

Amazon Save on electronics, smart vacuums, select Amazon Echo devices and speakers, and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Save up to 70% off on clearance items, including select kitchenware, bedding, vacuums, appliances, decor, beauty tools and more

Best Buy Save up to $300 off on select laptops and TVs, $60 off the Apple Watch Series 7 , up to 60 percent of video games and more.

Chairish From Dec. 26 to 30, take up to 30 percent off select items.

JC Penney Dec. 25 only, take an extra 30 percent off select items with code THANKS30

Kohl’s Dec. 25 only, take an extra 25% off with code JOY25 and enjoy deals for $50 and under

Home Depot Save up to 40% off select tools, appliances, furnishings, holiday decor, smart home gear, electronics and more home improvement products.

Lowe’s Ending Feb. 2, 2022, save on select clearance and open-box home appliances.

Macy’s Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take an extra 10 or 15 percent off select items with code JOY, plus save up to 75 percent off home decor and bedding, up to 50 percent off lingerie, 20 percent all Lancome beauty; plus, enjoy up to 65 percent off sale items through Jan. 31, 2022.

Petco Save up to 50% off pet food, toys, clothing, dog crates and more.

Petsmart Save 20 percent off same-day deliveries through DoorDash or 35 percent off your first auto-ship order

Target Get up to 50 percent toys and video games, up to 45 percent off kitchen items, up to 40 percent off select electronics and more last-minute deals

Walmart Save on select video games and gaming accessories, electronics, toys, holiday storage and more

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Fashion Deals

24S Take 15% off with code EXTRA15 at the LVMH-owned luxury online retailer.

Anthropologie Take 40 percent off sale items.

Bloomingdale’s Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take an extra 30 percent off select items.

Cos Take up to 70 percent of womenswear and menswear

Free People Take an extra 50 percent off all sale items.

Everlane Take up to 60 percent off during the direct-to-consumer brand’s Goodbye 2021 sale.

Girlfriend Collective Ending Dec. 31, take 20 percent off all full-priced items and up to 50 percent off sale items.

H&M Take up to 60 percent off sale styles.

J. Crew Ending Dec. 30, take an extra 50 percent off sale items with code BIGSALE.

JW Pei Take up to 60 percent off sitewide with code JWEY15.

Lululemon Save leggings, workout tops, outerwear, fitness accessories and more during the brand’s We Made Too Much sale.

Neiman Marcus Save up to 60% off select items.

Net-A-Porter Save up to 50 percent off select designer items.

Nike Save up to 40% off on select markdowns.

Nordstrom Ending Jan. 2, 2022, save up to 50 percent off during the retailer’s Half Yearly Sale, including on brands such as Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Slip, Topshop, Bobbi Brown and more.

Oak + Fort Take 15 percent off everything, including sale items for a total of up to 70 percent off.

Reformation Save up to 70 percent off select dresses, denim, footwear and more.

Rothy’s Take up to $70 off the comfy shoe brand’s women’s and men’s footwear.

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 75 percent off designer labels such as Frame, Veronica Beard, Theory, Rag & Bone and more.

Universal Standard Take 50 to 85 percent off over 300 styles.

Zappos Through next year, enjoy regular daily deals ranging from 50% off select items to savings on popular brands such as Adidas, Columbia, Crocs, Sam Edelman and more.

Zara Take up to 70 percent off in stores and online.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Beauty Deals

Bluemercury Save 20 percent off your entire order of $150 or more with code GIFT20.

Dermstore Ending Jan. 3, 2022, take 30 percent off select products and an extra 10 percent off with code EXTRA10.

Sephora Ending Jan. 1, 2022, save an extra 20 percent off sale items with code YEARENDSALE.

Space NK Save up to 30 percent off select items from Hourglass Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Caudalie, Sisley-Paris and more.

Ulta Ending Jan. 20, 2022, save on bulk-sized beauty products during the retailer’s Jumbo Love sale.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Fitness Deals

Alo Moves Take 50 percent off your first year of Alo Moves and pay just $99.50 for an annual membership after a 14-day free trial.

Centr Take 60 percent off the annual membership price of Chris Hemsworth’s wellness app, which is $120 for your first year after a free four-week trial.

P.volve Take 25 percent off the Total Transformation Kit with code NY25.

SoulCycle Take $600 off the indoor cycling studio’s at-home bike (reg. $2,500), plus enjoy a free 30-day trial and complimentary shipping.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Cookware Deals

Caraway Ending Dec. 31, take 10 percent off when you spend $95 or more, 15 percent off when you spend $395 and up to 20 percent off when you spend $525 or more.

Sur La Table Save up to 55% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 75% off select cookware, serving ware, tabletop decor, outdoor grills and other products during the retailer’s end-of-season sale.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Outdoor Gear and Travel Accessories Deals

Backcountry For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off outdoor clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories and more.

Monos Ending Jan. 1, 2022, take 30 percent off sitewide and get 10 percent back in store credit to celebrate the new year.

Samsonite Save 20 percent off sitewide with code JOY20.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Home & Furniture Deals

AllModern Save on select furniture and decor.

Chewy Save up to 50 percent off dog and cat food, toys, pet apparel, treats and health and wellness products.

Floyd Ending Dec. 28, take 20 percent off outdoor furniture with code JULYCHRISTMAS.

Overstock Save up to 70 percent off and get free shipping on thousands of furniture, home decor, bedding, rugs, lighting, jewelry and watches, clothing and accessories, home garden and patio items and much more.

Urban Outfitters Take an extra 30 percent off all sale items.

Wayfair Save up to 65 percent off select furniture, lighting, rugs, home decor, bedding and more during the online retailer’s End-of-Year Clearance Sale.

West Elm Take up to 70 percent off select furniture, bedding, decor and more.

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Mattress & Bedding Deals

Avocado Ending Jan. 10, 2022, take $125 off hybrid and latex mattresses with code HOLIDAY, $300 off the organic luxury plush mattress with code JOYFUL, $200 off natural and eco wood bed frames, $50 off the City bed frame, 10 percent off organic bath towels and more deals.

Awara Sleep Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take $200 off any mattress and get $499 worth of free accessories.

Beautyrest For a limited time, take up to $300 off select mattresses.

Brooklinen For a limited time, take 15 percent off sitewide and get free shipping.

Casper For a limited time, save up to 15 percent off select mattresses and 10 percent off everything else.

DreamCloud Ending Dec. 31, take $200 off the luxury hybrid mattress and get $499 worth of free sleep accessories.

Layla Ending Jan. 12, 2022, take up to $200 off select mattresses and save on select bundles.

Serta Ending Jan. 3, 2022, get a free bedding bundle valued at $399 when you spend $999 or more.

Simmons Ending Jan. 3, 2022, take 10 percent off select mattresses.

Tempurpedic Ending Dec. 27, save 30 percent off Tempur-Cloud mattresses, 25 percent off Tempur-Pedic weighted blanket, or buy one Tempur pillow and get another free; plus get $300 worth of free sleep accessories with select mattresses.

Tuft & Needle Ending Jan. 2, 2022, take 20 percent off all mattresses.

This story was originally published Dec. 25, 2021.