Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Sony’s Top-Grossing Pic of All Time at U.S. Box Office

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Another day, another milestone for Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Sony and Marvel’s superhero sensation earned $19.7 million on Christmas Eve to finish Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales and become Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million).

To boot, No Way Home is on the verge of crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office , a pandemic-era first. The pic will achieve the milestone on Sunday, if not Christmas Day, after finishing Friday with north of $900 million worldwide.

The latest Spidey pic is one of the fastest films to cross the $1 billion threshold. Avengers: Endgame is No.  1 on the list (five days), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (11) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12). Christmas Day is No Way Home ‘s 11th day in release.

Spider-No Way Home , as expected, is dominating the Christmas box office, although Sing 2 , from Universal and Illumination, is no slouch and should post a five-day opening of $40 million. The animated family film opened Wednesday opposite The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man , both of which are struggling. ( Matrix is also available on HBO Max.)

Full weekend estimates will be released Sunday morning.

