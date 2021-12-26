ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Campbell reveals Lions’ level of interest in Falcons TE Kyle Pitts ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Lions were linked with a multitude of players for their No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, including former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts. Even after T.J. Hockenson posted a formidable season over the 2020 campaign, the Lions were still in the rumor mill with multiple...

MLive.com

Matthew Stafford out, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes in for Detroit Lions in one of the biggest Michigan sports stories of 2021

ALLEN PARK -- Just 23 days into the year, at precisely 6:09 p.m., the earth shook in Lions Nation. Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback in the modern history of the franchise, a former No. 1 overall pick who won more games in this town than any other signal-caller -- and, yes, lost more games than anyone else too -- had requested a trade out of Detroit.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell: 'I'm finishing the season as the OC' and feeling better about calling plays

It did not equate into a victory in Atlanta, but the Detroit Lions offense once again showed more vitality and cohesion in the Week 16 loss than it had earlier in the season. It’s a continuation of the theme for Detroit’s offense, which has played markedly better since head coach Dan Campbell took over the playcalling and more input on the scheme from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ Matt Ryan: ' Kyle (Pitts) played extremely well’

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 20-16 victory over the Lions on Sunday:. On playing well situationally and what it says about the team’s culture: “It’s a gritty group for sure. It hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout the year, but we’ve done a good job when we have had opportunities to win games where we’ve been in those one-score games. We’ve done a very good job. We made a mistake offensively there at the end, but our defense goes right out onto the field, doesn’t blink, and steps up and makes a pick when they need to. Great play by Foye [Oluokun]. But that’s what you’ve got to do to keep yourself in the mix when you’re in late-game situations. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done, and in those one-score games we’ve done a pretty good job throughout the year.”
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell has interesting response to question about Jared Goff being Lions long-term QB

When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff as part of a trade for Matthew Stafford, most believed he would be a stop-gap until the Lions found their quarterback of the future. On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined Jim Costa on 97.1 the Ticket and when Costa asked him if he thinks Goff can be a long-term part of the Lions’ future, Campbell had an interesting answer.
NFL
MLive.com

Daring Dan Campbell on the verge of NFL history

ALLEN PARK -- Daring Dan is on the verge of NFL history. Dan Campbell knew his first Lions roster would need all the help it could get, and he’s coached accordingly, seeking an edge by becoming one of the most aggressive fourth-down head coaches in NFL history. Campbell has gone for it 36 times this season, which is just three off New England’s record from 1995 with two games still to go.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

ATLANTA – The Falcons were knotted at ten with the Detroit Lions in the third quarter on Sunday, and in need of a spark on offense. And on second and eight, the spark came. Kyle Pitts was lined up wide on the right side of the field one-on-one with Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu. Pitts sprinted off the line. Matt Ryan launched the ball downfield towards him by his fourth step, before he was even open.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts becomes 4th rookie TE in NFL history to reach impressive milestone

Kyle Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going to the Atlanta Falcons. He’s paid immediate dividends for the Falcons, racking up and impressive amount of catches in his first season as a pro after dominating in 2020 at Florida. Now, he’s joined some...
NFL
Yardbarker

Is Kyle Pitts being Overlooked in the NFL?

Tight end Kyle Pitts is having an historic season for the Atlanta Falcons his rookie year. He was the highest drafted tight end in the history of the NFL Draft when the Falcons took him with the No. 4 overall pick, and huge expectations came with him. Pitts has almost...
NFL
247Sports

Atlanta rookie TE Kyle Pitts closing in on NFL history

Kyle Pitts was the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when the Atlanta Falcons selected the former Florida star using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The early results have been historic. Pitts recorded six catches for 102 yards in the Falcons 20-16 victory over Detroit.
NFL
Mining Journal

Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell not afraid to take risks

DETROIT — Dan Campbell has already shown himself to be an aggressive coach. Next season, he’s hoping to be able to channel that attitude into more than moments of desperation. This year, though, he’s just trying to keep an outgunned offense on the field. His Detroit Lions have...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholic Podcast: Enjoying Kyle Pitts’ performance in the win against the Lions

Some way, some how, the Falcons have managed to get to 7 wins with one of the thinnest rosters in the league and with their top wide receiver out for most of the season. Yes, this 4 point win came against a 2-win Lions team without Jared Goff at QB. Yes, it was the first win in Atlanta for 2021. Yes, it could have been a disaster. Yet it still goes down as a W, and that counts for something.
NFL
