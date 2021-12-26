ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona: No US vaccine mandate for state-regulated utilities

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Workers at state-regulated utilities in Arizona can’t be fired for refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a policy a state commission adopted this month.

The practical effect of the policy is unclear because it conflicts with federal vaccination mandates for corporations that go into effect in January but still face multiple legal challenges, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

The Arizona Corporation Commission approved it Dec. 15, prohibiting the state-regulated companies from developing, implementing and enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination polices as a condition of employment.

Among others, it could affect Tucson Electric Power, Arizona Public Service Co., TEP and sister rural utility UniSource Energy Services.

Approved on a party-line vote by the commission’s Republican majority, the policy takes aim at the Biden administration’s mandate that private companies with 100 or more employees must assure their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The original Jan. 4 federal deadline recently was extended to Jan. 10.

TEP and other state-regulated utilities say they are monitoring the legal status of the mandate closely. But they have no plans of their own to mandate vaccination or testing, beyond the current workplace-safety protocols.

The policy was proposed by Republican commissioners Justin Olson and Jim O’Connor, and supported by Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson.

Olson said the federal mandate is “100% unconstitutional” and the commission has clear authority to regulate the utilities’ workplaces.

Democrats Sandra Kennedy and Anna Tovar voted against it. Kennedy said it was irresponsible for the commission to adopt it without consulting health-care experts while hospitals are being overwhelmed with resurgent COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Erik Bakken, vice president of systems operations for TEP and sister rural utility UniSource Energy Services, told the commission the companies are doing everything they can to maintain flexibility amid the changing legal status of the vaccinate-or-test mandate.

Just over half of the employees surveyed recently at both TEP and UES said they were fully vaccinated, Bakken said. The survey allowed workers to opt out of declaring their status, the company said in a later statement. TEP and UES have a combined workforce of about 2,100.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New Mexico tribes concerned about plan to power nuclear lab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Indigenous leaders are concerned about a proposed multimillion-dollar transmission line that would cross what they consider sacred lands. The transmission line planned by the U.S. government would bring more electricity to Los Alamos National Laboratory as it looks to power ongoing operations and future missions at the northern New Mexico complex that include manufacturing key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

California 1st state to top 5M cases amid omicron surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard Tuesday, which was delayed by the holiday weekend. The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state...
The Associated Press

New rules now in effect for New Mexico marijuana industry

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New rules governing the manufacture, sale and transport of recreational marijuana in New Mexico are now in effect. The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department’s Cannabis Control Division made the announcement Tuesday, saying the rules allow the division to continue streamlining the process for cannabis businesses to get licensed as the state moves toward recreational sales over the coming months.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism

In February, with the images of the violent insurrection in Washington still fresh in the minds of Americans, newly confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took the unprecedented step of signing a memo directing commanding officers across the military to institute a one-day stand-down to address extremism within the nation’s armed forces.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Kennedy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

698K+
Followers
367K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy