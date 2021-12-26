ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers Christmas wish: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson in 2022

By Peter Panacy
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers would love nothing more than to have Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson traded out of the NFC West, and it looks like it might happen. For the first time since taking over the Seattle Seahawks‘ quarterbacking job back in 2012, Russell Wilson is going to be at the helm of...

ninernoise.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Snowing in Seattle: Seahawks, Bears appear headed for third-ever snow game at Lumen Field

It's snowing in Seattle. It's looking likely that for just the third time ever, the Seahawks will play on snow inside Lumen Field for Sunday's game between Seattle and the Chicago Bears. There was a winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Washington in the hours prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff. The warning will be into effect until 3 p.m. PST.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks kicker has classy response to criticism of team

Not only did Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers take full responsibility for the team’s loss on Sunday, but he went out of his way to defend his teammates as well. With the Seahawks leading the Chicago Bears 24-17 with 7:23 left in the game, Myers missed a 39-yard field goal that would have given Seattle a two-score lead. The Bears ended up scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion to win 25-24.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Hawks#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#Nfl Draft
The Big Lead

Seahawks Fan Throws Snowball at Bears Players

The Seattle Seahawks dropped a home game to the Chicago Bears 25-24 on Sunday in the middle of a snowstorm. Chicago scored a touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the game and was successful on a two-point conversion to secure the win. Seahawks fans were not pleased with the result as their team led 24-14 heading into the final quarter. One of those fans took things a bit too far.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
Field Gulls

Seattle Seahawks freaking embarrass themselves, lose 25-24 to Chicago Bears

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) are officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 4th quarter collapse against a Chicago Bears (5-10) team that started Nick Foles at quarterback. They had a 24-14 lead and ended up losing 25-24. Russell Wilson was largely terrible in the 2nd half outside of his TD to Gerald Everett. Rashaad Penny had 135 yards rushing and a touchdown, Carlos Dunlap and Rasheem Green had multiple sacks of Foles, yet it didn’t matter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL
FanSided

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs 2022

Here are all the teams who have been eliminated from playoff contention through Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Not every NFL team will be lucky enough to qualify for the postseason, as 18 will end up watching the playoffs from the couch at home after being eliminated. With...
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Bears vs. Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

With a loss last week to the Rams in a rescheduled game, a playoff berth for the Seahawks looks extremely unlikely. They’re 5-9, a full two games out with three games left. Pete Carroll is on a contract through 2025, but the conclusion of this season will have a lot of hoopla surrounding Russell Wilson. While Wilson and his camp have never spoken on it, trade rumors are continuing to swirl around the star quarterback, who has struggled at times since returning from a finger injury he sustained in Seattle’s first meeting against Los Angeles.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears fans need to calm down with the Nick Foles nonsense

The Chicago Bears just beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 today and it seems that all of Bears’ social media has lost their minds. Have we forgotten what this former MVP quarterback looked like for the vast majority of the season last year? Nothing, and I repeat, nothing that Nick Foles did today was spectacular, but now people are screaming that Nick Foles should have started the entire season and that Foles is better than both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. I just can’t.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

209K+
Followers
398K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy